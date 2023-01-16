Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Concom Ratifies Enforcement Order to New England Fence
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has cited a South Street fence company for violating buffer zone regulations on over 8,000 square feet. Last week, the panel ratified an enforcement order to New England Fence Inc. for the construction of a parking and storage area within 100 feet of intermittent water and bordering vegetated wetlands.
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street Secures Additional Office Space in North Adams
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has partnered with Community Legal Aid (CLA) to open additional office space in North Adams. Located at 33 Main Street, North Adams, the office suite will be shared with CLA, which currently uses...
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sees COVID Spike in Sewage Testing, Another Death
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Sewage testing is showing a post-holiday COVID-19 spike. On Tuesday, the city's virus concentration in sewage rose to 3 million copies per liter, compared to 1.3 million copies per liter on Christmas. Director of Public Health Andy Cambi has indicated that the sewage concentration is the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cable Panel Maps Out Work Before Spectrum Talks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — At its second meeting, the reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee looked ahead to its hiring of outside counsel and ascertainment process for negotiating a new contract with Spectrum. An attorney is being considered to guide the process with a price tag ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 and...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series starting Jan. 23 and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library's second floor. The courses are free, and registration is not required....
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Greylock Glen Camping Proposal Aligns with Town's Needs
For many years, we've maintained our community with little economic growth. It has not been for lack of effort. And now, smart people from many different backgrounds have uncovered what we all knew — Adams is special! The founders of the Project 13 1/2 Grove Gallery and Real Eyes Gallery know it, as does Yina Moore, who has breathed new life into the Adams Theater, a revitalization effort started by our Topia Arts friends.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands to Purchase Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation has finalized a purchase and sales agreement for a 10-acre parcel on Oblong Road. "We put some money down [Tuesday], and we will put a bigger deposit down on Friday," WRLF President Greg Islan said on Wednesday afternoon. "Basically, it's a done deal. Both sides have signed the purchase and sales agreement."
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Television Relaunches Website
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced the relaunch of its website at www.pittsfieldtv.org. According to a press release, the new site has been completely revamped with a fresh modern look and many design improvements and delivers easy access to all of the local video content provided by PCTV.
iBerkshires.com
Auction of Williamstown's Orchards Hotel Postponed to February
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The real estate auction of a closed Main Street hotel again was postponed late Tuesday, fewer than 24 hours before the scheduled sale. The 49-room Orchards Hotel has been closed since March 2020 and did not reopen for business after the economy restarted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Jan. 19-22
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including live music, hikes, and more. Start your weekend early this week with mixes by Pup Daddy at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge from 8 until 11 p.m. The event will feature vinyl samples of artist’s and group’s earlier recordings...
iBerkshires.com
Sledding Destinations in Berkshire County
There's snow this weekend! It might be slushy but there's enough to pull out those sleds you got over the holidays. Head for the hills before it disappears again. Here is our list of sledding destinations:. Clapp Park. Pittsfield. Every year Berkshire County residents can be seen flocking to Clapp...
iBerkshires.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Search Warrants Lead Seizure of Drugs, a Gun and Ammunition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Three New Yorkers and a city woman are facing drug charges after authorities seized $14,000 worth of cocaine. Gregory Mills, 37, of New York City, Osha McGlow, 36, of the Bronx, N.Y., Kiaan Boyette, 46, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jaclyn Cimini, 39, of Pittsfield have been arrested and held on bail.
iBerkshires.com
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
iBerkshires.com
Incoming Storm to Bring Snow And Ice to the Berkshires
The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Berkshire County beginning Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11 am to Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 pm. Accuweather predicts that snow should begin around 5 pm on Thursday, and it will continue throughout the day Saturday. Snow is predicted to continue through the weekend into Monday, Jan. 23.
iBerkshires.com
Rachel Viens, 97
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Rachel Alma (Timoney) Viens, 97 of North Adams, MA died on Thursday January 19, 2023 at her home. She was born in Adams, MA on April 29, 1925, a daughter of Walter and Alma (Tremblay) Timoney. She attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School in 1943.
iBerkshires.com
$1K Reward Offered for Stolen Pittsfield Paintings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of two paintings that were stolen from a gallery within Methuselah Bar and Lounge earlier this month. The oil paintings by Pittsfield-based artist Edward Pelkey were taken from the Tartell Gallery in the...
Comments / 0