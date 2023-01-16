ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to look after your mental health on Blue Monday and all year long

By Jill Sperling
 5 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — The third Monday in January is called Blue Monday.

It gets its title from the idea that it’s the saddest day of the year. Experts say, that’s not likely the case.

“I don’t know that we can really say there is a saddest day of the year,” said Laurie Schoffstall, director at Comprehensive Healthcare in Pasco. “I think someone, somewhere came up with the algorithm for that.”

That algorithm looks at such factors as weather conditions, debt levels, the time since the holidays and failed New Year’s resolutions.

Schoffstall says it can be a difficult season.

“Around the holidays and after, we notice an increase in calls, especially with our crisis team, certainly our out-patient services,” Schoffstall said. “We’re scheduling assessments, getting people in as quickly as we can to get them support.”

Schoffstall says it can be helpful to create a schedule, maintain a good sleep routine, get outside, get active and do things that bring enjoyment.

“Self-care, such as maybe doing your nails, going to a movie, kind of a little treat for yourself to get through the day.”

When people find the day-to-day routine too hard to bear, Schoffstall says it’s time to reach out for help.

“Maybe they’re calling out sick all the time, they’re not able to go to work, not able to go to school, maybe not completing daily hygiene activities,” Schoffstall said.

She adds, people want to help and there are many resources available for anyone going through a crisis. It’s especially important to seek help when experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out. If you’re not comfortable talking to friends or family, 988 is available. They’re a crisis line you can call and just talk to someone.”

Comprehensive Healthcare provides a wide range of services, including a crisis line. That number is 509-792-1747.

