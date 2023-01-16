ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop of Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches visits Mount Pleasant in G'ville

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago
A call to serve the community and be agitators for justice and Jesus were the major points of a sermon delivered at historic Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church during Sunday morning worship service.

The sermon was delivered by Bishop Thomas Berlin, recently appointed bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. His call to action was delivered at the church on a day that the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 94. The church, located at 630 NW Second St., was established as Mount Pleasant Methodist Episcopal Church in the summer of 1867.

Berlin chose Mount Pleasant as one of his first visits in his new role, and several other United Methodist churches in Alachua County participated in the service.

Historic church:149 years and counting

Mount Pleasant and BCU:Mount Pleasant UMC celebrates Bethune’s legacy

Power in Jesus:There is power in the name Jesus

According to the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, Berlin, a native of Winchester, Virginia, was elected as a bishop of The United Methodist Church on Nov. 2, 2022, by the Southeastern Jurisdiction and was assigned to serve the Florida Episcopal Area beginning on Jan. 1.

His faith in Christ was formed at Braddock Street UMC in Winchester in a family that remains active in the United Methodist Church today in the communities in which they live.

He received a call to ordained ministry while serving as a summer counselor at the Tennessee Outreach Project (Mountain TOP) mission camp in Ozone, Tennessee.

The service included an invocation prayer by Samuel L. Byrd.

“The joy I have, the world can’t take away,” Byrd said. “Thank you for the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thank you for the short time you allowed him to be here with us and the impact he has made.”

The call to worship was led by Sherrel Brockington, and the welcome was led by the lead pastor of the church, the Rev. Michael A. Frazier Sr.

“We come together to give you honor and praise,” Frazier said. “To receive the gift of your Holy Spirit. We offer this gift to multiply in this community. We are aware that we need the church to be the light of hope. Let’s not forget all the work that came before and the work we have in front of us.”

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, At-Large Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Moore Chestnut and District 1 Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker presented a proclamation to Berlin with his biography and proclaiming Jan. 15, 2023, as Tom Berlin Day in the city of Gainesville.

State Rep. Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, D-Gainesville, also presented a proclamation to Berlin.

The service included singing by the Mount Pleasant Choir, and solo performances by Karen Boston Jackson of Mount Nebo UMC in Alachua and Inez Williams of Mount Pleasant.

Scripture was read by Matthew Smith of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church and a "Moment in Black History" told by Roberta Parks, who talked about her family’s history and the history behind Greater Liberty Hill United Methodist Church in northwest Gainesville.

Berlin’s sermon encouraged parishioners to be agitators of love and justice, just as King did during the civil rights movement. Berlin said he has lived near Washington, D.C., for over 20 years, where he said there are many museums people can visit for free to learn more about American history.

One museum in particular is the museum of Fredrick Douglass’ home in Cedar Hill, which is located in the historic Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Douglass was a renowned abolitionist and orator who taught himself how to read and write.

“He published a newspaper which was critical to his time and he was a leading voice to the people of his time,” Berlin said.

Berlin recalled visiting Douglass’ home where he was introduced to a device called the agitator for the first time.

Berlin learned that the agitator he found was a device used for stirring liquid and clothes and was used for laundry purposes.

“Agitation is about stirring things for the purpose of cleansing and removing stains and to be made new,” Berlin said. “Agitate for a purpose, not to create conflict that’s unnecessary.”

Berlin encouraged parishioners to embrace the qualities of King and help change their communities like King helped change the nation.

“The mission he took to agitate the nation was because he loved the nation,” Berlin said. “He believed that everybody can live free of oppression, injustice and systemic racism.”

Berlin said the church must regain its influence back in this generation similar to the civil rights movement.

“We are shrinking in our position of influence,” Berlin said. “We need to focus on one another instead of the world. When we create churches, we claim the building, when we should claim the community and Christ. It is not my church, it is God’s church. He is calling on us to agitate. Always start where Jesus has started — with love.”

After the sermon, Regina Lovings Morse presented a plaque to Berlin on behalf of Mount Pleasant UMC.

“Thank you for blessing the congregation with your presence,” Morse said.

Pastor Mary Mitchell of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church led the benediction.

“Thank you for the many blessings you bestowed upon us,” Mitchell said. “We pray for the blessing of the food we’re about to receive. We pray when the meal is over, we are blessed to be agitators in service to you. Go forth and be agitators for Jesus.”

