Effective: 2023-01-21 05:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The time of greatest concern will be during morning high tide which will range between 7.0 and 7.3 feet between 730 AM and 900 AM this weekend.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO