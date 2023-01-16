Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The time of greatest concern will be during morning high tide which will range between 7.0 and 7.3 feet between 730 AM and 900 AM this weekend.
