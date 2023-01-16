'Can Indy really hire anyone other than Harbaugh?' Here are the betting odds for Colts coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been busy interviewing potential head coaches, talking to several candidates over the past week.
Jeff Saturday , who coached the Colts in the second half of their 4-12-1 season, is getting a chance to make his case to stay on. Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone also got an interview. Candidates from outside the building are evenly split between offensive minds (Ben Johnson, Shane Steichen, Eric Bieniemy) and defensive minds (Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, Aaron Glenn).
So who's the favorite? If you track the betting odds, none of those guys. Sportsbooks believe Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh – "Captain Comeback" to Colts fans from the 1990s – will be team owner Jim Irsay 's choice.
Action Network
Jim Harbaugh +300 (bet $100 to win $300)
Eric Bieniemy +600
Ben Johnson +650
Leslie Frazier +750
Dan Quinn +750
Jeff Saturday +1000
Raheem Morris +1200
Ejiro Evero +1200
Aaron Glenn +1200
Shane Steichen +1200
And if you want really burn some money ...
Bubba Ventrone +5000
Peyton Manning +7500
Reggie Wayne +9000
Drew Brees +15000
Andrew Luck +15000
What Action Network says about Harbaugh:
"Harbaugh’s return to the pros feels imminent, most recently serving as the head coach of the 49ers in 2014.
"After taking his alma mater Michigan to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances — and owning the best against-the-spread record in college football since 2021 — Harbaugh’s a hot link to Indy, where he’s already a part of the franchise’s Ring of Honor."
Draft Kings
Jim Harbaugh +350
Ben Johnson +550
Eric Bieniemy +600
Dan Quinn +750
Leslie Frazier +750
Raheem Morris +1000
Aaron Glenn +1200
Shane Steichen +1200
Ejiro Evero +1200
Demeco Ryans +1500
What Draft Kings says about Harbaugh:
"He has a 44-19-1 record during his tenure as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, reaching two NFC Championship games and appearing in one Super Bowl. His success in reviving Alex Smith’s career, while also sparking Colin Kaepernick’s rise as a starter, likely makes him an attractive candidate for a QB-needy Colts team. The big question, if Harbaugh were to take the job, is exactly who will be under center for him."
The Sports Geek
Jim Harbaugh +200
Dan Quinn +600
Kellen Moore +800
Sean Payton +900
Ben Johnson +900
What The Sports Geek says:
"Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (+600) looks like a solid choice as he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020.
"The biggest hire, in this case, will be to bring in an offensive coordinator whom Quinn trusts to fashion the offense as a leader and a consistent player. The Colts have started a different quarterback in each of the last five seasons.
"Can Indy really hire anyone other than Harbaugh? Although Quinn is solid, I’m still leaning towards Jim here."
Yardbarker asks a different question
Where will Harbaugh coach in 2023?
Michigan -140
Colts +300
Broncos +400
Some other NFL teams have longer odds.
What Yardbarker says about Harbaugh:
"Harbaugh returning to the Colts wouldn't just be a feel-good story. He is a legitimately established head coach known for turning teams around. He did it in college with San Diego, Stanford, and Michigan, and in the NFL with the 49ers."
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Can Indy really hire anyone other than Harbaugh?' Here are the betting odds for Colts coach
Comments / 0