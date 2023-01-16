ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Best of the Best: Ways we say I love you

By Lisa Enos
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 5 days ago

In honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, a subsection of our “Best of the best” features various gift ideas for that special someone as well as wedding venues, hotels and more.

Florist
1st Place: Eastern Floral
Eastern Floral, a perennial favorite and a long-standing fixture
at the Broadmoor/28th Street corner, continues atop the Best Of list thanks to its gorgeous and unique floral arrangements for all occasions and even “Just Because.” Added bonuses include gift baskets centered on Michigan products such as cheeses and beers, and small gifts for children. Design classes and DIY floral design boxes add depth to Eastern Floral’s collection of services.
2nd Place: The Flower Garden

Gift Shop
1st Place: Rebel
Rebel, located at 1555 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids, is packed with so many amazing goodies: from snarky notepads to trendy jewelry, baby onesies to wine glasses, and Michigan-made artwork to handmade paper cards.
2nd Place: Kennedy’s Flowers and Gifts

Bridal Shop
1st Place: Renee Austin
The premier boutique offers a wide range of bridal gowns, flower girl dresses and much, much more, located at 1555 Plainfield Ave NE, in Grand Rapids.
2nd Place: Second Dance

Jewelry
1st Place: Devries Jewelers
This jewelry story founded in 1901 by Siebern DeVries is still going strong four generations later. DeVries Jewelers is located just West of US 131 on the North side of Leonard Ave., with parking behind the store.
2nd Place: Dime & Regal

Wedding Venue
1st Place: Goei Center
Housed in the historic Kindel Furniture building, The Goei Center is a space designed for celebrations. Located at 818 Butterworth St SW, the address of West Michigan’s Premier event venues.
2nd Place: JW Marriott

Hotel
1st Place: JW Marriott
This elegant downtown Grand Rapids luxury hotel features 331 refined rooms and suites across 23 floors and a host of amenities including a spa and fitness center, indoor pool, bars, ballrooms and a French restaurant, Margaux.
2nd Place: Amway Grand Plaza

