Read full article on original website
Related
Leandro Trossard's Arsenal shirt number revealed
Arsenal have confirmed what shirt number Leandro Trossard will wear.
90min
Graham Potter praises Thiago Silva & Mykhailo Mudryk following Liverpool draw
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter was delighted with the performances of Thiago Silva and Mykhailo Mudryk in their 0-0 draw at Liverpool.
90min
Twitter reacts to Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut
A look at how Twitter reacted to Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut for Chelsea against Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Reds & Blues play out goalless draw
Liverpool and Chelsea's struggles this season continued in a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.
Why was Kai Havertz's goal against Liverpool ruled out for offside?
Explaining why Kai Havertz's third-minute goal for Chelsea at Liverpool was disallowed for offside by VAR.
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Antonio Conte sends Tottenham warning over 'dangerous' demands
Antonio Conte sends a warning to Tottenham's board over the demands he is yet to make at the club.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's 'Gerrard' promise to Bellingham; Chelsea bid for Caicedo
Friday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and more.
Harry Maguire praises Man Utd's squad depth after losing starting spot
Harry Maguire has started just two of Manchester United's last eight matches since the World Cup.
Arsenal & Chelsea make enquiries about Eduardo Camavinga
Arsenal and Chelsea have both asked Real Madrid about the availability of Eduardo Camavinga this month, sources have told 90min.
Dusan Vlahovic offered to Man Utd as club consider striking options
Manchester United are one of a number of European giants to be offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 90min has learned.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
Why Thomas Tuchel replacing Antonio Conte would be a mistake
Tottenham are said to be considering replacements to head coach Antonio Conte, but Thomas Tuchel should not be his successor.
Flamengo standing firm as Newcastle continue talks for Brazilian wonderkid
Newcastle are continuing to hold talks with Flamengo over teenager Matheus Franca.
Chelsea vs Liverpool WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, including team news and where to watch.
Will Darwin Nunez play against Chelsea after injury?
Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Liverpool's key clash with Chelsea.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United will attempt to continue their form as they travel to face Crystal Palace. Who is likely to start?
Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: Will Messi & Ronaldo ever play each other again?
Fans got the chance to see Ronaldo vs Messi once again on Thursday, but is that the last time we will ever see the two superstars face each other?
Transfer rumours: Mbappe snubbed Liverpool; Man Utd & Chelsea enter Raya race
Thursday's transfer rumours, including stories on Kylian Mbappe, David Raya, Pedro Porro and more.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0