Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery ServicesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack’s Gitz gets Smithtown West
The mighty have officially fallen. The Commack Boys Basketball team did something nobody had been able to do so far this season – beat the Bulls of Smithtown High School West. Led by senior guard Mike Gitz, the Cougars dominated the 4th quarter outscoring the Bulls 24-15, in what...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford cheer team returns to nationals
The Seaford High School cheerleading team is making a habit of producing winning squads, earning a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. Each year since 2013, the team has won a spot at the nationals, which will be held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 10 to 12.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mourning an athlete who died too young
“Any time anybody was feeling down or out, he was the kind of person that put his arm around you and made you a better person,” Jason Pearl, Long Beach High School’s lacrosse coach, said of Gerrin Hagen. “He was such a wonderful young man. Everybody loved him. Well, actually, everyone loves him.”
Herald Community Newspapers
This robotics team at Hewlett stood out at the competition
Hewlett High School’s robotics team captured three awards — second place overall in the competition, first place for the Control Award and third place for the Design Award — at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park on Jan. 15. The Control Award celebrates a team that uses...
Herald Community Newspapers
Glen Cove school crossing guard, a ‘man of steel,’ leaves hospital after over 100 days
Carlos “Charlie” Vazquez wiped away tears of gratitude on Tuesday when he saw the crowd of people waving colorful pompoms and heard clapping and cheering in the lobby of Glen Cove Hospital. He was leaving at last, after being hospitalized for over 100 days. The accident he survived,...
Herald Community Newspapers
William Ferro is the new library leader for East Meadow
I had a lot of people that I worked with that encouraged me to go for library science, and I’m grateful for that.”. William Ferro is a new face at the East Meadow Public Library, but the new director has worked in libraries since he was a sophomore at Hewlett High School, starting as a paid page working his way up to director.
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
Herald Community Newspapers
Community is at the core of Lynch’s mission
When Paul Lynch was hired by the Lynbrook School District in 2009, he was overcome by a sense of community. On Jan. 11, Lynch was named the next district superintendent. He will succeed Melissa Burak, who is retiring after 30 years in Lynbrook on June 30. “I grew up right...
Herald Community Newspapers
St. Agnes Dinner Dance returns after a three-year hiatus
The St. Agnes Cathedral School’s Dinner Dance will be held at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale on Feb. 4, following a three-year hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Cecilia St. John, principal of the Rockville Centre school, said she was looking forward to once again spending an evening...
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Herald Community Newspapers
Horizon wins Best Newspaper, other awards
Horizon, the Lynbrook High School student-run newspaper, continued its award-winning streak with several accolades, including Best Overall Newspaper, this year. The high-quality work on display in Horizon was submitted to the Empire State Scholastic Press Association, a part of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communication. Each year, Lynbrook competes against schools from across the state for honors.
'Cereal-Infused' Ice Cream Shop To Open New Locations In Rocky Point, Hauppauge
A popular ice cream shop that offers creative specials made with Fruity Pebbles, Reese's Puffs, and other cereals has announced plans to open two new locations on Long Island. Milky Ways Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is preparing to open locations in Rocky Point and Hauppauge, according to the shop's Instagram page.
HuntingtonNYNow
Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced
An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
Herald Community Newspapers
Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach
After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook students visit Hempstead animal shelter
Students in the Career Development Program at Lynbrook High School and North Middle School visited a local animal shelter on Jan. 9 to donate goods for the animals in need. The group visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, where students delivered goods donated by their school communities. Prior to the visit, CDP student Katie McHale, along with her teacher Annie McKenna, gave a presentation in Dr. Ben Tieniber’s virtual enterprise class about the trip and the shelter’s list of needed items. The visit to the animal shelter helped the students learn about the importance of working as a community to help those in need and how they can take action to make a change.
Herald Community Newspapers
Community mourns Angelia Dominguez
Two separate GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help the family of Angelia Dominguez through this time. They can be found at tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez1 and tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez2, respectively. Residents of Seaford, Wantagh, Hicksville, and other communities awoke to tragic news on Jan. 8. Angelia Dominguez, 16, was killed in a car...
Herald Community Newspapers
We don’t need Albany’s concrete fist in Nassau
It’s not that our local government officials don’t want affordable housing. It’s just that many don’t like the best way to create such housing: apartment buildings.”. New York has lost Oyster Bay. Well, more accurately, the state has lost 300,000 people — the town’s population —...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne honors Dr. King’s mission
The Malverne School District recently celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., awarding two district leaders with humanitarian awards in his name. Malverne High School Principal Vincent Romano and JV football coach Tyrell Wilson each received the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for their extraordinary efforts to improve the community and dedication to helping students.
Herald Community Newspapers
Revolutionary War 101, taught in fourth-graders’ own backyard
Long Island is rich with opportunities to experience our country’s history, with its many museums and landmarks. The hamlet of Oyster Bay boasts one of the most important repositories of that history, Raynham Hall Museum. Samuel Townsend, a ship-owning merchant and a member of one of Long Island’s founding...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hempstead MLK Day was about the children
Martin Luther King Day in Hempstead included galvanizing speeches from renowned local civil rights heroes. Yet, although the speakers told how Dr. King inspired their activism and achievements, their ultimate focus was on the next generation. Youth groups comprised the bulk of the marchers who paraded on Monday from Kennedy...
Comments / 0