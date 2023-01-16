Students in the Career Development Program at Lynbrook High School and North Middle School visited a local animal shelter on Jan. 9 to donate goods for the animals in need. The group visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, where students delivered goods donated by their school communities. Prior to the visit, CDP student Katie McHale, along with her teacher Annie McKenna, gave a presentation in Dr. Ben Tieniber’s virtual enterprise class about the trip and the shelter’s list of needed items. The visit to the animal shelter helped the students learn about the importance of working as a community to help those in need and how they can take action to make a change.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO