ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack’s Gitz gets Smithtown West

The mighty have officially fallen. The Commack Boys Basketball team did something nobody had been able to do so far this season – beat the Bulls of Smithtown High School West. Led by senior guard Mike Gitz, the Cougars dominated the 4th quarter outscoring the Bulls 24-15, in what...
COMMACK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford cheer team returns to nationals

The Seaford High School cheerleading team is making a habit of producing winning squads, earning a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. Each year since 2013, the team has won a spot at the nationals, which will be held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 10 to 12.
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mourning an athlete who died too young

“Any time anybody was feeling down or out, he was the kind of person that put his arm around you and made you a better person,” Jason Pearl, Long Beach High School’s lacrosse coach, said of Gerrin Hagen. “He was such a wonderful young man. Everybody loved him. Well, actually, everyone loves him.”
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

This robotics team at Hewlett stood out at the competition

Hewlett High School’s robotics team captured three awards — second place overall in the competition, first place for the Control Award and third place for the Design Award — at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park on Jan. 15. The Control Award celebrates a team that uses...
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

William Ferro is the new library leader for East Meadow

I had a lot of people that I worked with that encouraged me to go for library science, and I’m grateful for that.”. William Ferro is a new face at the East Meadow Public Library, but the new director has worked in libraries since he was a sophomore at Hewlett High School, starting as a paid page working his way up to director.
EAST MEADOW, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Community is at the core of Lynch’s mission

When Paul Lynch was hired by the Lynbrook School District in 2009, he was overcome by a sense of community. On Jan. 11, Lynch was named the next district superintendent. He will succeed Melissa Burak, who is retiring after 30 years in Lynbrook on June 30. “I grew up right...
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

St. Agnes Dinner Dance returns after a three-year hiatus

The St. Agnes Cathedral School’s Dinner Dance will be held at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale on Feb. 4, following a three-year hiatus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Cecilia St. John, principal of the Rockville Centre school, said she was looking forward to once again spending an evening...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Horizon wins Best Newspaper, other awards

Horizon, the Lynbrook High School student-run newspaper, continued its award-winning streak with several accolades, including Best Overall Newspaper, this year. The high-quality work on display in Horizon was submitted to the Empire State Scholastic Press Association, a part of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communication. Each year, Lynbrook competes against schools from across the state for honors.
LYNBROOK, NY
HuntingtonNYNow

Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced

An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach

After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook students visit Hempstead animal shelter

Students in the Career Development Program at Lynbrook High School and North Middle School visited a local animal shelter on Jan. 9 to donate goods for the animals in need. The group visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, where students delivered goods donated by their school communities. Prior to the visit, CDP student Katie McHale, along with her teacher Annie McKenna, gave a presentation in Dr. Ben Tieniber’s virtual enterprise class about the trip and the shelter’s list of needed items. The visit to the animal shelter helped the students learn about the importance of working as a community to help those in need and how they can take action to make a change.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Community mourns Angelia Dominguez

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help the family of Angelia Dominguez through this time. They can be found at tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez1 and tinyurl.com/angeliadominguez2, respectively. Residents of Seaford, Wantagh, Hicksville, and other communities awoke to tragic news on Jan. 8. Angelia Dominguez, 16, was killed in a car...
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

We don’t need Albany’s concrete fist in Nassau

It’s not that our local government officials don’t want affordable housing. It’s just that many don’t like the best way to create such housing: apartment buildings.”. New York has lost Oyster Bay. Well, more accurately, the state has lost 300,000 people — the town’s population —...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Malverne honors Dr. King’s mission

The Malverne School District recently celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., awarding two district leaders with humanitarian awards in his name. Malverne High School Principal Vincent Romano and JV football coach Tyrell Wilson each received the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for their extraordinary efforts to improve the community and dedication to helping students.
MALVERNE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Revolutionary War 101, taught in fourth-graders’ own backyard

Long Island is rich with opportunities to experience our country’s history, with its many museums and landmarks. The hamlet of Oyster Bay boasts one of the most important repositories of that history, Raynham Hall Museum. Samuel Townsend, a ship-owning merchant and a member of one of Long Island’s founding...
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hempstead MLK Day was about the children

Martin Luther King Day in Hempstead included galvanizing speeches from renowned local civil rights heroes. Yet, although the speakers told how Dr. King inspired their activism and achievements, their ultimate focus was on the next generation. Youth groups comprised the bulk of the marchers who paraded on Monday from Kennedy...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy