DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”

AKRON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO