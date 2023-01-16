Read full article on original website
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
Wendy D. Wayt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy D. Wayt, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born March 1, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late LaClair and the late Thelma (McIntyre) O’Neal. Wendy was a beautician, homemaker...
Michael J. Sheridan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side. Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.
