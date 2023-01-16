Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
NFL reportedly had discussions of Bengals-Bills playoff game at neutral site
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While a Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship game will be held at a neutral site the NFL also reportedly discussed a Bengals-Bills playoff matchup being played at a neutral site, as well. According to the Buffalo News, NFL Executive Vice President of Football...
Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won’t be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”
WSYX ABC6
A house divided: Brothers on either side of Bengals vs. Bills playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with two brothers who, like many, will be sitting side-by-side at Sunday's playoff game between Buffalo and Cincinnati -- but there's a twist. Glenn and Joe Goodberry have a lot in common. Both brothers live in Niagara Falls, they both love the nostalgia of...
WSYX ABC6
5-year-old boy big Bengals fan among family of diehard Bills fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Purdue offers 2024 On300 CB Jeremiah Newcombe
Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe received an offer from Purdue Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Newcombe is the No. 245 overall prospect and No. 23 cornerback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 3 player in Arizona.
Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 2024 top-150 ATH Walter Matthews
Hiram (Ga.) four-star athlete Walter Matthews received an offer from Colorado Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Matthews is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 athlete in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 20 player in Georgia.
Tennessee basketball to host ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, before facing Texas
Tennessee basketball will host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, before the ninth-ranked Vols take on No. 7 Texas inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The pregame show airs live on ESPN from 11 a.m. to Noon Eastern Time. Fans can begin lining up to be...
Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey
Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
