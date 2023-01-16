ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed won’t be the next football coach at Bethune-Cookman. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed’s contract and “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”
WSYX ABC6

5-year-old boy big Bengals fan among family of diehard Bills fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.
CINCINNATI, OH
WausauPilot

NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Purdue offers 2024 On300 CB Jeremiah Newcombe

Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe received an offer from Purdue Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Newcombe is the No. 245 overall prospect and No. 23 cornerback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 3 player in Arizona.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 2024 top-150 ATH Walter Matthews

Hiram (Ga.) four-star athlete Walter Matthews received an offer from Colorado Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Matthews is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 athlete in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 20 player in Georgia.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey

Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy