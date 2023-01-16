Read full article on original website
South Carolina economy continues to run hot in winter, SCDEW reports hiring up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s economy continues to run hot through the winter. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) said Friday that the labor market rose at the end of 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for Nov. of last year.
WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/18/22
One of the top leaders at the South Carolina State House has his sights set on bolstering economic development this year. Soda City Live: Community conversations on race and equity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Racial Injustice week is happening from January 17th through the 22nd and Richland Library has partnered...
Firearm discoveries at South Carolina security checkpoints increased in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration reports firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports increased in 2022. Officers said the airports of Columbia, Charleston International, and Greenville-Spartanburg International all had a record number of firearm detections last year. A TSA press release stated In 2022, 15 firearms were found...
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the top leaders at the South Carolina State House has his sights set on bolstering economic development this year. The state just closed out a record year in that arena, securing more than $10 billion in capital investment. On Wednesday, an economic development committee...
Legislation to criminalize fentanyl trafficking in SC advances at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than half of the drug-overdose deaths in South Carolina right now can be traced to fentanyl, and those deaths doubled during the pandemic, according to DHEC data. But there is currently no law on the books in South Carolina that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl. State House...
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry native Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known politician who led the push to secure funding for the bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant that bears his name, was laid to rest Friday. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95. Mourners gathered at the French Huguenot...
South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions
(AP) - As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state’s latest attempt to end nearly 12 years without an...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged following reports of a riot at the Robert L. McCrady training center. 14 cadets and a staff member were taken to the hospital after two fights Tuesday evening. The programs resumed Wednesday,...
Gov. McMaster orders flags to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20, in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. The gesture will also be to honor Ravenel’s legacy and a lifetime of service to the...
Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting
ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting. Officials said 18-year-old Hayden Moore was arrested on three counts of intimidation. Moore, a senior at East Central High School...
R2 creates committee and response to IG report
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A seventh grader in Massachusetts is now awake after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and entered a coma for a half a week. After Nevaeh Vieira spent four days in a medically induced coma, her mother, Krissy Vieira, told WGGB that her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.
