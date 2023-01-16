ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather Midday 1/18/22

One of the top leaders at the South Carolina State House has his sights set on bolstering economic development this year. Soda City Live: Community conversations on race and equity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Racial Injustice week is happening from January 17th through the 22nd and Richland Library has partnered...
WIS-TV

Firearm discoveries at South Carolina security checkpoints increased in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Transportation Security Administration reports firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports increased in 2022. Officers said the airports of Columbia, Charleston International, and Greenville-Spartanburg International all had a record number of firearm detections last year. A TSA press release stated In 2022, 15 firearms were found...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions

(AP) - As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state’s latest attempt to end nearly 12 years without an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

R2 creates committee and response to IG report

"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to. "Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence. SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts. Updated: 9 hours ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy