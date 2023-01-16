ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OC tracker: Latest updates on candidates, interviews

 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of positions to address during the 2023 offseason, both on the coaching staff and the roster.

One of those positions is at offensive coordinator, where the team fired Todd Downing after two terrible seasons with him at the helm of the offense.

While the Titans were very active in their search for a new general manager over the last week, things were quiet on the offensive coordinator front.

That is, at least until Sunday, when Tennessee’s first requests for interviews were reported.

Follow along with our tracker below for all of the latest reports about candidates and interviews for the Titans’ offensive coordinator job.

Titans to interview Falcons QBs coach Charles London

Titans request interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Titans request interview with Chiefs' Matt Nagy

