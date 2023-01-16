ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

East Lansing, DeWitt student nominated for military academy admission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan students were nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow for admission to military academies. Following a highly competitive application process of interviews by veterans, military and community leaders, John Crotteau of East Lansing was nominated for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Ryder Thompson of DeWitt received a nomination for a place at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Studio 10 preview: animal rehab center and day two of RVs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Friday’s show. See more from Studio 10 here and follow them on all social media:. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Shuffle to open January 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Uniting the generations in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Greater Lansing Adventist school dropped by Independence Village Retirement Community to brighten up residents’ day. News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki tagged along with Greater Lansing Adventist School on a field trip that brought together all generations. “I think it’s really cool because...
EAST LANSING, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

On The Job Report: 1/20/2023

Are you looking for a great career with a dynamic and innovative company? Then come join our team at Assured Quality Systems! AQS has IMMEDIATE HIRE OPPORTUNITIES for Quality Control Inspectors in Lansing, MI. We pride ourselves on being innovative and strive to be industry leaders. We value our team members and are looking for Quality Control Inspectors who are team players, able to multitask, reliable, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU extends support services for LGBTQIA+ students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University extended counseling services for students, staff and faculty who identify as transgender and nonbinary. Heather Shea, interim director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) explained “we are aware that transgender and nonbinary students often experience abuse and trauma at higher rates than other students and may not know about or feel trusting of programs offering support services based on national data and the recent Know More Survey results because of that, we have committed to specific outreach and supportive services to create safe spaces for this community.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing awarded nearly $750K Drinking Water Asset Management grant

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last week that East Lansing has been awarded a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant of nearly $750,000. The grant program was created to protect and enhance drinking water systems. State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WILX-TV

Students renovate Curwood Place

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Owosso are renovating Curwood Place on Main Street. The building consists of five storage garages and nine second-floor apartments. There’s also a store - Magoo’s Pets - operating in the building. The building’s owners sponsored the Lawrence Technological University College of Architectural...
OWOSSO, MI

