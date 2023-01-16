DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023. The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO