KWQC
Moline, Rock Island parks and recreation to host Sweetheart Dance
MOLINE/ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline and Rock Island parks and recreation departments invite the community to a Valentine(s) dance in February. The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments announced a Sweetheart Dance partnership and invite all “parents and children, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, etc. to an evening of fun” on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street.
KWQC
‘Car, Truck & Bike Show’ returns to QCCA Expo Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re searching for weekend plans, an event filled, three-day auto show will be returning to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend. The ‘Car, Truck and Bike Show’ will be at the QCCA Expo Center Jan. 20-22 with a variety of events scheduled for each day, including a ‘Pin Up Girl competition’, silent auction, a ‘Kids Car Show Cosplay on Stage’, an ‘Adult Car Show Cosplay Competition’, awards, and lots of cars, trucks, and bikes, according to QCCA Expo Center’s website.
KWQC
Chef Keys invites Visit Quad Cities to Speak about Tourism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited President and CEO Dave Harrell of Visit Quad Cities and Brittany Wells to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how QCA tourism and the food scene are on a steady rise. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes...
KWQC
St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Patrick Society presents Grand Parade XXXVII on March 18, 2023. The day will begin with Mass at St. Mary’s in Rock Island at 10 a.m. then the bi-state St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, then cross the Centennial Bridge to then proceed through Downtown Davenport. There will be a post-parade bash held at the River Center.
KWQC
Bison Bridge Foundation, Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply to host first indoor disc golf putting tournament Saturday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first-ever 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament this weekend. The tournament is set to take place at The Rust Belt, 533 12 Avenue, on Saturday, Jan. 21 with doors opening...
KWQC
Niabi celebrates birth of first African Cape Porcupine
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo is celebrating the birth of an African Cape porcupine, the first one to be born at the zoo. The baby, named Porcupette, was born on Jan. 7, to the zoo’s 11-year-old male Charles and 4-year-old female Milele, according to Zoo Director Lee Jackson. African Cape porcupines are native to the dry woodland areas of South Africa and are endearing favorites among zoo visitors.
KWQC
WIU Department of Communication announces Lambda Pi Eta inductees
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University (WIU) has announced the names of several students who have been inducted into the National Communication Association’s student honor society, Lambda Pi Eta (LPH) for Fall 2022 semester. The Pi Pi Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta honored WIU students including: Savannah Ballard,...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities area
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A very recognizable hot dog on wheels will return to the Quad Cities this weekend. Oscar Mayer announced its iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will be making several stops at Quad City area Hy-Vees from Jan. 20-22. According to a media release from Oscar Mayer, here’s where you...
KWQC
Quad Cities seasonal snowfall running nearly a foot below average
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season (through January 19) has been lackluster across the Quad Cities area. At the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, the official weather observation site for the Quad Cities, has received 5.6″ of snow so far this winter. The...
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
KWQC
Rock Island Firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Acting Fire Chief Robert Graff said Thursday one firefighter, paramedic has been promoted to Lieutenant. According to Graff, Rock island Firefighter Joe Schmieder has been promoted from firefighter, paramedic to Lieutenant, effective Jan. 6. Lt. Schmieder replaces Lieutenant Michael Claeys, who retired earlier this month from the Rock Island Fire Department.
KWQC
Fire Department in Dewitt adding expansion
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dewitt Fire Department is expanding their building adding on new offices, a meeting room and potentially a sleeping quarters. With the Dewitt community growing, members of the fire department say its time for their facilities to grow as well. “We initially looked into expanding about...
KWQC
Chef Keys invites St. Ambrose University’s Ryan Saddler to Discuss Dining and D.E.I.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited Ryan Saddler, Associate Vice President of DEI at St Ambrose University to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed how food can connect people to help shed light and to embrace other cultures. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share...
KWQC
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clouds will continue across the region today, with another round of light snow possible this evening into the overnight hours of early Sunday. Although only light amounts of snow are expected over the region the highest impact will likely be from slick roads developing during the period.
KWQC
Stoplights at Locust, Harrison streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops. Officials on Friday said the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the...
KWQC
Special Olympics teach life skills to Davenport man with autism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jason Halkias loves figure skating. “You really feel proud of yourself. You feel a sense of passion out there” said Halkias. The 36-year-old has been a Special Olympian for nearly three decades. “You get to have fun, you get to make new friends and you...
KWQC
Renew Moline, Bush Development to develop Fifth Avenue Property
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and Bush Development have announced a partnership to develop a Fifth Avenue property, formerly known as the headquarters of Riverstone Group. The property located at 1701 Fifth Avenue includes a two-story 35,064 square-foot building and parking lot directly north of the building and Renew...
KWQC
Iowa State University Extension & Outreach: Creating A Trauma Informed Community In The QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lindsey Schneider, Coordinator of Trauma Informed Care Systems, Iowa State University, shares how she has helped implement trauma systems in schools and communities across Scott County. Schneider shares examples of protective factors that can help reduce, or buffer, stressful situations as well as several other tactics...
KWQC
City of Bettendorf expands leadership team to support growing city
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf is expanding its leadership team to support the growing city with approved plans to hire a new position. Bettendorf will hire its first-ever Assistant City Administrator, according to a media release from city officials. On Tuesday, the Bettendorf City Council approved the position of Assistant City Administrator and has extended the opportunity to Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as the city’s Economic Development Director.
KWQC
UI Heart and Vascular Center unveils new labs
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Center is getting a new look. “It’s been about a three-year project, so we’ve had some phases of being in a new space, old space, and constraining down. Now, we are opening to full expansion,” said Leslie Johnston, a nurse manager in the University of Iowa’s Adult Invasive Cardiovascular Procedure Lab.
