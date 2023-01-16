ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How to watch, stream, listen to Cowboys-Bucs wild-card, what awaits winner

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It’s finally arrived. After two days of chaotic NFL football action, the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the on-deck circle. The final wild-card game of the holiday weekend is less than 24 hours away and will help round out the divisional round picture.

The winner of Monday’s contest will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, who obliterated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and will enter that game on an 11-game winning streak and with two extra days rest. But there’s work to be done to get there. Here’s all of the info for Monday night’s rematch from Week 1.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

When: 7:00 CT, Monday, January 16, 2023

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Referee: Craig Worlstad

Umpiring Crew

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 15-6

Last Matchup: 9-11-2022, Cowboys lost at home, 19-3

Odds from BetMGM (current as of 9:30 am, January 16)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -2.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Cowboys Money Line: -145 (Bucs +120)

Favorite Bet: Cowboys win 7-12 +475

Interesting Note: All 5 of the wild-card games have gone over this weekend. The Cowboys total has gone over in 9 of 17 games this year. The Bucs total has gone over in 6 of 17 games this year.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

National Network: ESPN, ABC

Local Network Dallas: WFAA

Local Network Tampa: WFTS

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Alternate Broadcast: ManningCast will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Streaming

  1. Monday Night Football on ESPN is streaming live on computers, smartphones, tablets and TV-connected devices with your pay TV subscription. Visit ESPN.com or download the ESPN App today.
  2. Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
  3. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the local affiliates listed above.

Satellite Radio Channels

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM 88, Internet 88

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 81, XM 226, Internet 808

Buccaneers Stream: Sirius 83, XM 225, Internet 829

