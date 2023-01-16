Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Apex Legends Pro Claims EU Ranked is "Unplayable"
One Apex Legends pro has been vocal about their frustrations with the game's EU Ranked, claiming it to be "unplayable." Online multiplayers, particularly ones like Apex or Warzone, have always had problems with cheaters. And while all development studios are finding new ways to deal with and ban the problematic players when they crop up, there'll always be some that slip through the cracks.
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed
Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
Fortnite Rift Warden Stellan Outfit: Cost, How to Get
Fortnite players can buy the new Rift Warden Stellan Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks
A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The rumor comes via @just4leaks2 on Twitter, who claims that Warzone Mobile will be getting some significant content. According to the post, Warzone Mobile players will see more regions added, alongside Rebirth Island and a content update for the TDM experience.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Fortnite x Dead Space Crossover Set for Mid-January, According to Leaks
New rumors have begun swirling on Fortnite's next crossover, this time with EA survival horror game Dead Space. The upcoming Dead Space remake is set for release on Jan. 27, and what better way to amp up the promotion than to have a crossover with one of the biggest games around. Fortnite has seen its fair share of gaming collaborations in the past, with characters such as Master Chief, Marcus Fenix and more joining their Gaming Legends cosmetic series.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Nerfs Leave Fans Divided
Fortnite's Shockwave Hammer has been nerfed by Epic Games, and fans have mixed reactions to its decreased bounce charges. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 delivered a new map, new weapons and new features for players to explore in the recent edition of the battle royale. The Shockwave Hammer has quickly found its way into the meta, dominating both casual and competitive play. Doubling as a weapon and a mobility device, the Shockwave Hammer is vital for rotations and also a useful tool in engagements.
Fortnite v23.20 Update Adds New Reality Augments: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Epic Games has rolled out the latest update to Fortnite Chapter 4. Version 23.20 sees a variety of new features hit the Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season
League of Legends Mastery Chart: How to See Your Most-Played Champions
In order to see you most played champions in League of Legends, there is a website called Mastery Chart. This website shows you a detailed chart and list of all champions with your mastery points.
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO players with Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn tickets will be able to use Primal Reversion on Groudon and Kyogre caught during Primal Raids.
