Where are you eating, Baton Rouge? Check out 20 new, opening restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey, Baton Rouge, are you tired of eating at the same restaurants every week? Well, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 20 new and coming eateries to spice up your social plans.

The list is a great way to explore the community in the new year, and it includes a taste of everything – including coffee shops, Southern favorites and a mix of international cuisines. Whether you want to grab a bite of something sweet, snag a boba or tuck in for a massive meal. We’ve got something here for you.

Some restaurants on this list may be hidden gems or your new favorite eatery. Be sure to check back with brproud.com for your local dining news.

An asterisk (*) indicates this is an upcoming restaurant location.

Location: 670 O’Neal Lane, Unit H

670 O’Neal Lane, Unit H Location: 3347 Nicholson Drive*

3347 Nicholson Drive* Style: Creole cuisine

Location: 2504 Government St.

2504 Government St. Style: Mexican food stand

Location: 11693 Nicholson Drive, Suite B

11693 Nicholson Drive, Suite B Style: Cajun/Creole delicatessen

Location: 1509 Government St. (Electric Depot)

1509 Government St. (Electric Depot) Style: Japanese-style ramen

Chai Thai-Lao

Location: 8733 Jefferson Highway

8733 Jefferson Highway Style: Thai-Laotian restaurant

Location: 5131 Government St.

5131 Government St. Style: Cajun fried fish

Location: 1221 Gardere Lane

1221 Gardere Lane Style: Soul food

Location: 1082 W. Lee Drive

1082 W. Lee Drive Style: Jamaican restaurant

Location: 1509 Government St.* (Electric Depot)

1509 Government St.* (Electric Depot) Style: Chicken wings

Lillie’s Kitchen

Location: 5735 Silverleaf Ave.

5735 Silverleaf Ave. Style: Homestyle cuisine

Location: 7673 Perkins Road

7673 Perkins Road Style: Bubble tea/Korean cuisine

Location: 15540 George O’Neal Road

15540 George O’Neal Road Style: Vietnamese restaurant

Plush Bar and Grill

Location: 4250 Burbank Drive, #101

4250 Burbank Drive, #101 Style: Cajun cuisine

Location: 521 N. Third St., #B

521 N. Third St., #B Style: Coffee shop

Location: 5412 Government St.

5412 Government St. Style: Contemporary Southern diner

Location: 10480 Perkins Road

10480 Perkins Road Style: American dining

Location: 1509 Government St.

1509 Government St. Style: Dessert shop

Location: 3030 Perkins Road

3030 Perkins Road Style: Barbecue restaurant

Location: 2943 Perkins Road

2943 Perkins Road Style: Bar

Location : 5117 Essen Lane

: 5117 Essen Lane Style: Coffee drive-thru

