Where are you eating, Baton Rouge? Check out 20 new, opening restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hey, Baton Rouge, are you tired of eating at the same restaurants every week? Well, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 20 new and coming eateries to spice up your social plans.
The list is a great way to explore the community in the new year, and it includes a taste of everything – including coffee shops, Southern favorites and a mix of international cuisines. Whether you want to grab a bite of something sweet, snag a boba or tuck in for a massive meal. We’ve got something here for you.
Some restaurants on this list may be hidden gems or your new favorite eatery. Be sure to check back with brproud.com for your local dining news.
An asterisk (*) indicates this is an upcoming restaurant location.
The Bayou Affect
- Location: 670 O’Neal Lane, Unit H
- Location: 3347 Nicholson Drive*
- Style: Creole cuisine
Barracuda Taco Stand
- Location: 2504 Government St.
- Style: Mexican food stand
Boudin Shack
- Location: 11693 Nicholson Drive, Suite B
- Style: Cajun/Creole delicatessen
Boru
- Location: 1509 Government St. (Electric Depot)
- Style: Japanese-style ramen
Chai Thai-Lao
- Location: 8733 Jefferson Highway
- Style: Thai-Laotian restaurant
Cork’s
- Location: 5131 Government St.
- Style: Cajun fried fish
Dorothy’s Soul Food Kitchen
- Location: 1221 Gardere Lane
- Style: Soul food
Jamaican Vibes Cuisine
- Location: 1082 W. Lee Drive
- Style: Jamaican restaurant
KOK Wings and Things *
- Location: 1509 Government St.* (Electric Depot)
- Style: Chicken wings
Lillie’s Kitchen
- Location: 5735 Silverleaf Ave.
- Style: Homestyle cuisine
MoMo Tea
- Location: 7673 Perkins Road
- Style: Bubble tea/Korean cuisine
Pho 97
- Location: 15540 George O’Neal Road
- Style: Vietnamese restaurant
Plush Bar and Grill
- Location: 4250 Burbank Drive, #101
- Style: Cajun cuisine
Social Coffee
- Location: 521 N. Third St., #B
- Style: Coffee shop
Spoke & Hub
- Location: 5412 Government St.
- Style: Contemporary Southern diner
Supper Club BR
- Location: 10480 Perkins Road
- Style: American dining
Sweet Society
- Location: 1509 Government St.
- Style: Dessert shop
Unleaded BBQ
- Location: 3030 Perkins Road
- Style: Barbecue restaurant
Zee Zee’s Bar
- Location: 2943 Perkins Road
- Style: Bar
7 Brew Coffee
- Location : 5117 Essen Lane
- Style: Coffee drive-thru
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.
Comments / 0