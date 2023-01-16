Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending
The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
bigislandgazette.com
Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
2023 State House Republican bill package released
The House Republican Caucus introduced its bill package today for the upcoming 2023 session "Stand for Hawaii."
KITV.com
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
beckersasc.com
Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup
Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
newsfromthestates.com
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Molokai General Hospital is one of three health care providers on Molokai that is absorbing new patients following the deaths of two primary care doctors. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment...
marijuanamoment.net
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
kauainownews.com
Three from Kaua‘i nominated to fill Hawai‘i House seat vacated by Tokioka
This story was updated at 10:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Three local leaders on Kauaʻi have been nominated to fill a Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat vacated late last year by former Rep. James “Jimmy” Tokioka, who was tapped by new Gov. Josh Green to be the state’s Deputy Director of Airports.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
bigislandvideonews.com
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
southarkansassun.com
Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023
After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
hawaiipublicradio.org
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
Department of Law Enforcement on track to begin operations in 2024
Last Summer, Governor Ige signed a bill that would create a new "department of law enforcement" and we learned that the state is set to start operations in 2024.
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Delinquent drivers owe state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unpaid traffic fines, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of public records. This investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Vacation Risk | Pilot Strike Warning + $1B Problems
We are getting emails and messages asking the same question. Should we book a Southwest Airlines Hawaii now, given several uncertainties? Our answer is below, but first, the issues that could influence your decision. Also, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our fall flights with Southwest, as you can read about in this Southwest Hawaii review. But would we jump on a Hawaii flight with them right now?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air reaches contract agreement with pilots amid future Amazon cargo operation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has reached a contract agreement with its pilots offering big raises, bonuses and flexible scheduling. The Air Line Pilots Association confirms a four-year settlement for Hawaiian Air’s roughly 1,000 pilots has been reached. The agreement has an average 33% pay increase, with about half...
