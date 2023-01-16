ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police: 2 teen boys arrested on MBTA bus after fleeing scene of Boston stabbing

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wljXB_0kGPEky400

BOSTON — Two teenage boys were arrested on an MBTA bus after police say they fled the scene of a stabbing in downtown Boston on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. spoke with the victim who said the suspected attackers had taken off on foot in the direction of Temple Place, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, ages 17 and 13, were later found on an MBTA bus in the area of Tremont and Avery streets. They were said to be in possession of a folding knife.

Both teens are facing a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Pedestrian Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run Incident

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston on late Friday Night that left one person dead, according to a spokesperson of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Witnesses said that someone in a wheelchair was hit by a car then dragged several...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car wreck on Mass. Pike in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. — One person was killed and four others were injured a three-vehicle wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Thursday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of I-90 shortly before 7:30 a.m. found a 2013 Mazda VST, a 2020 Mazda CX5, and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been involved in a serious crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON — Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her. 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
153K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy