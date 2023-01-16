Police: 2 teen boys arrested on MBTA bus after fleeing scene of Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Two teenage boys were arrested on an MBTA bus after police say they fled the scene of a stabbing in downtown Boston on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. spoke with the victim who said the suspected attackers had taken off on foot in the direction of Temple Place, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, ages 17 and 13, were later found on an MBTA bus in the area of Tremont and Avery streets. They were said to be in possession of a folding knife.

Both teens are facing a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

