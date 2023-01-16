ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omro, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Strangulation Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Death

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Ingold pleaded not guilty Wednesday to strangling a woman. No trial date was set on the lone count of first-degree intentional homicide for the June 25 attack. Ingold returns to court April 18 for a final conference, court records show. According to the criminal...
SHAWANO, WI
wtaq.com

Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

No Injuries After School Bus Slides off Road in Brown County

LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms there are no injuries and the students will transfer to a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road

LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wtaq.com

Updated Brown County Courthouse Security On The Agenda

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Out of the state’s 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Ice Conditions a Concern as Mild Winter Continues

SHAWANO LAKE (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ice conditions may be a concern for ice fishermen in Northeast Wisconsin. Despite the mild winter dozens of shanties still covered the east end of Shawano Lake on Friday. Brett Milhans was out there. “I’ve been on a few other lakes this year, and haven’t...
SHAWANO, WI
wtaq.com

Hospitals Seeing A Spike In Cases Of Strep Throat

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently issued an advisory about a surge in strep throat in kids ages 5 to 15. But adult are able to get the virus as well. Local hospitals, including ThedaCare, have seen the number of strep cases...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Winter Storm Blows in Wednesday Night

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay is warning of a snowstorm making its way to our area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Rebecca Kruk said overall the storm is expected to bring between 4-8 inches of snow; and drivers should be especially cautious of snowy roads during their Thursday morning commute.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy