Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
myleaderpaper.com
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
myleaderpaper.com
Still delivering: H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. turns 100
H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The founders of the company, the late Harvey and Irma Herrell, began operating the business on Jan. 19, 1923, out of their kitchen and a single building called the “Ice House.”. The company has grown and changed over...
myleaderpaper.com
New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter
About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
myleaderpaper.com
At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities
The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
myleaderpaper.com
This time, getting wasted was anything but a waste
With music blaring and a woman dancing, I staggered into a second-floor meeting room at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I staggered because I was intoxicated after drinking alcohol – under the watchful eyes of two members of the Sheriff’s Office DWI unit. I and three others were participating in a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing certification course.
myleaderpaper.com
Tanglefoot Creamery rolled ice cream shop to open in Festus
Ryleigh Ramey said her family is bringing something new to the area – a rolled ice cream shop. She is the manager of Tanglefoot Creamery, which is expected to open Saturday, Jan. 21. The shop is housed in the bottom floor of a two-story office building at 1160B E....
myleaderpaper.com
Trailing 3-time state medalist 9-0, Thornhill wins in OT
Ryan Thornhill was in trouble. The Eureka junior trailed St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox 9-0 in the 165-pound championship match at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Tournament Jan. 7. Simcox, a senior, is a three-time state medalist hungering to cap his prep career with a state championship. Thornhill, who qualified for...
myleaderpaper.com
JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles
Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
myleaderpaper.com
Officials look to better understand homelessness in county
In December, two days before single-digit temperatures and dangerous subzero wind chills struck the area, the recently established nonprofit New Hope Outreach Center prepared a hot breakfast and coordinated the delivery of those meals, along with care packages, to 45 people at five homeless encampments scattered throughout the county. At one location hidden in the rolling hills behind a storefront off a busy highway, 20 homeless people hunkered down in tents, many fueled by propane heaters.
myleaderpaper.com
New council gets little done in first meeting
The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
myleaderpaper.com
Girls swimming: Wildcats beat Parkways, win Quad
Heading into its toughest stretch of the season, the Eureka girls swimming and diving team continues to gain confidence. Eureka registered dual meet victories over Parkway Central and Parkway West as well as first-place finishes in the Rockwood Summit Quad and Nancy Brandt Invitational. The Wildcats lost Jan. 12 to Parkway South, but were resting many of their key swimmers in preparation for the Kirkwood Invitational and opening up opportunities for their younger athletes.
myleaderpaper.com
Horine Road closure for railroad replacement project set for Jan. 25
Horine Road at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle near North Fifth Street in Festus is scheduled to close again Jan. 25 so the trestle replacement project can be completed, city officials reported. The railroad began preliminary work on the project in September 2022, and since then Horine Road...
myleaderpaper.com
Wildcats fall to Kewpies for second time in tournament final
The Kewpies of Columbia have become a nemesis for the Eureka girls basketball team. Hickman defeated the Wildcats 66-52 in the final at the Troy Invitational in early December and got the better of them again 65-51 to win the Clayton Rotating Eights Tournament Jan. 13. The Kewpies (13-2) are...
myleaderpaper.com
County sees nine more COVID-19-related deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths. Those deaths were reported during the week of Jan. 8-14 and included four men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.
Comments / 0