Heading into its toughest stretch of the season, the Eureka girls swimming and diving team continues to gain confidence. Eureka registered dual meet victories over Parkway Central and Parkway West as well as first-place finishes in the Rockwood Summit Quad and Nancy Brandt Invitational. The Wildcats lost Jan. 12 to Parkway South, but were resting many of their key swimmers in preparation for the Kirkwood Invitational and opening up opportunities for their younger athletes.

EUREKA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO