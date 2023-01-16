CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Parks Conservancy has launched a national search for an executive director to lead the 16-year-old nonprofit. “Since its founding, the Conservancy has become an integral player in the City of Charleston. As a result, we need a leader who understands the critical role parks play in creating strong communities,” said Charley McLendon, board of directors chairperson. “We’re excited to launch this national search for candidates who are passionate about parks and the community surrounding them.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO