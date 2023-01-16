ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Top 5 Reasons to Move to Charleston SC – New Video by Living in Charleston SC Spenser Harvel

Welcome to our video on the top 5 reasons to move to Charleston, South Carolina! As one of the most charming and historic cities in the United States, Charleston offers a unique blend of southern hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness. In this video, we’ll be sharing the top 5 reasons why Charleston is the perfect place to call home.
Charleston Parks Conservancy Launches National Search for Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Parks Conservancy has launched a national search for an executive director to lead the 16-year-old nonprofit. “Since its founding, the Conservancy has become an integral player in the City of Charleston. As a result, we need a leader who understands the critical role parks play in creating strong communities,” said Charley McLendon, board of directors chairperson. “We’re excited to launch this national search for candidates who are passionate about parks and the community surrounding them.”
11 Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina – New Video by A Lady in London

Enjoy this entertaining and informative new video by A Lady in London. This video is about the best things to do in Charleston, SC. This famous city in South Carolina has everything from a delicious food and drink scene to historic houses, beautiful streets, shopping, sailing, markets, and more. There’s a lot to do around Charleston, too.
