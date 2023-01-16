Read full article on original website
Jarrod Bowen double boosts West Ham and turns up heat on Lampard’s Everton
There were times when it was difficult to shake off the impression that Everton simply wanted to do David Moyes a favour. This sorry performance has probably kept their former manager in a job. One more defeat could have spelled the end for Moyes at West Ham but they have been spared having to make that decision after spending 90 minutes in the company of Everton, who are joint bottom and look likely to stay there.
Evan Ferguson’s late header rescues point for Brighton at Leicester
Brighton have been fulfilling a role Leicester once enjoyed, that of progressive provincial power unearthing talent the elite clubs covet. In the week Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal, Leicester, kicking off two points above the relegation zone, had provided a cautionary tale of what happens after the tap of talent runs dry and prime cuts are carved off.
