Tomahawk, WI

WSAW

Portion of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open for the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. Daniel Schmid, the Recreation Coordinator for Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry release several updates on Marathon County’s snowmobile zones. The following snowmobile trail openings...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Fire Department proposes $1.1M safety referendum

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Police Departments are asking the Common Council to approve a public safety referendum for a proposed $1.13 million for hiring and maintaining nine firefighters and paramedics as well as one officer and one records department specialist. Three of those nine positions would...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment

The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023

Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Highway Department prepares for first round of snow in weeks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The biggest thing about Wednesday’s snowstorm, which has set preparations back for the Marathon County Highway Department, is the recent rain. Normally, they treat both the state and county roads in the area, but with rainfall over the past day or so it would have just washed away. “So today we pre-treated all the state highways,” said Highway Operations Supervisor John Bangart.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot

The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

ACE Hardware anticipates more snow blower repairs

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - ACE Hardware is getting ready for the upcoming snow. Snow blower repairs have been less frequent because of the mild weather. Less snow and ice in the season means less wear and tear on the machines. Snow can wear out the belts faster which causes more customers to need service. This winter has been unusually mild which allows repair centers like ACE Hardware to stay ahead of schedule.
WESTON, WI

