WSAW
Portion of Marathon County snowmobile trails to open Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open for the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. Daniel Schmid, the Recreation Coordinator for Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry release several updates on Marathon County’s snowmobile zones. The following snowmobile trail openings...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WSAW
Langlade County to open snowmobile trails in southern portion of county on Friday
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Langlade County will open snowmobile trails in the south part of the county beginning Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 a.m. That location is Zone B of the county’s trail system. Zone A trails remain open with the exception of the trail between intersections 49 & 58, and 21B & 22B, which will remain closed until further notice.
WSAW
Marshfield Fire Department proposes $1.1M safety referendum
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Police Departments are asking the Common Council to approve a public safety referendum for a proposed $1.13 million for hiring and maintaining nine firefighters and paramedics as well as one officer and one records department specialist. Three of those nine positions would...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment
The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
WSAW
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk Police are investigating an incident involving a school bus driver. Chief Al Elvins said during an evening school bus route on Jan. 18 the driver reportedly became frustrated with the children’s behavior and returned to the bus barn without dropping off students. Chief Elvins...
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
WSAW
Highway Department prepares for first round of snow in weeks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The biggest thing about Wednesday’s snowstorm, which has set preparations back for the Marathon County Highway Department, is the recent rain. Normally, they treat both the state and county roads in the area, but with rainfall over the past day or so it would have just washed away. “So today we pre-treated all the state highways,” said Highway Operations Supervisor John Bangart.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WSAW
DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling. Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several...
WSAW
DNR to make bottled water available to two dozen homes near Rhinelander affected by high PFAS levels
TOWN OF STELLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Emergency Management are taking steps to provide temporary safe drinking water to residents with private wells who are impacted by PFAS in the town of Stella in Oneida County. The town of Stella is northeast of Rhinelander.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
WSAW
Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has shut down Highway 8 at Highway 51 due to numerous crashes. Both east and westbound lanes are closed on US 8 between US 51 and N Riffle Rd because of multiple vehicle incidents in Oneida County. Icy roads are to blame.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
cwbradio.com
Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges
A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
WSAW
Arctic Run Model Railroad Show and Sale to be held this weekend in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center in Stevens Point will be transformed this weekend for the annual Arctic Run Model Train Show and Sale. For 25 years, the Central Wisconsin Model Railroaders have hosted the event to give families up and the public a chance to see the impressive displays.
WSAW
ACE Hardware anticipates more snow blower repairs
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - ACE Hardware is getting ready for the upcoming snow. Snow blower repairs have been less frequent because of the mild weather. Less snow and ice in the season means less wear and tear on the machines. Snow can wear out the belts faster which causes more customers to need service. This winter has been unusually mild which allows repair centers like ACE Hardware to stay ahead of schedule.
