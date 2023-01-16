ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King

– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company

Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, NXT Live Show Set for Tonight

– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event show tonight at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler. Seth...
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup

WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match. * Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”

Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Results 1.21.23: Tetsuya Naito Faces Kenoh

– Results are now available for today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2. Today’s event featured crossover matchups between NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, with LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito facing Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. The event was held at the Yokohama Arena and had an...
Tony Khan on AEW Bringing In Mike Mansury to Run Production

– While speaking to In the Kliq, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed Michael Mansury joining the company as the new head of production. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Khan on Michael Mansury: “Mike comes in with a ton of experience in TV production. Now a lot...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 1.20.23

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show

– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.18.23

We’re about six weeks away from Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson is still on the road to getting his Iron Man match with MJF for the World Title. Other than that, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks continues his issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Let’s get to it.
WWE Signs Two New Wrestlers For NXT

PWInsider reports that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center. These include:. Alexis Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology (focused on chemistry). She originally comes from the Bahamas.

