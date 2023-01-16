Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”

