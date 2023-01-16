ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 19th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Thursday’s events:. Varsity Boys Wrestling: Marathon vs. Oxford-Greene. The Marathon Olympians defeated Oxford-Greene in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, January 21

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. A relatively quiet day is expected today between weather systems. Northwest winds will bring a few more lake effect snow showers south off Lake Ontario this morning. Locally an inch...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

WWI monument in Cortland discussed at county committee meeting

Cortland County Legislators in the Finance and Administration Committee unanimously voted to approve an addendum to the budget of about $22,000 to help with efforts to restore the World War I monument in the city of Cortland. The monument at Courthouse Park is currently undergoing some repair work to address...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire at Cortland County home

Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Father and son allegedly attacked individual with weapon in Cortland County

A father and son were arrested after they allegedly attacked an individual in a town in Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Carmen J. Sarno, 28, and Carmen A. Sarno, 56 – both of Syracuse – were in the midst of a “physical altercation” with an individual at an event center in the town of Virgil, the report stated.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County committee votes down proposed planning director salary increase

The proposed salary bump to the vacant planning director position was voted down by members of the Cortland County Legislature Finance and Administration Committee earlier this week. The item will still be brought in front of the legislative session at 6 p.m. next Thursday, as the measure originally passed the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

