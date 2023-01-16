ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rising: January 16, 2023

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxJmv_0kGPE6wN00

LANGUAGE BAN? ‘Field’ PROHIBITED in official documents at Michigan College for ‘RACIST’ Implications

Associate editor for Reason Liz Wolfe discusses instances of language banning across the United States.

LISTEN: Leaked Andrew Tate audio sends shockwaves

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to shocking messages that media personality Andrew Tate allegedly sent his rape accuser.

6 YEAR OLD Shot Teacher Intentionally, Gun Legally Purchased By Mother

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old.

Tabbi SMEARED as ‘authoritarian’ for reporting on Twitter censorship: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss an op-ed that denounced certain “left-wing figures” for being critical of the left.

Hochul offers BAIL REFORM ROLLBACK, but will it actually stop crime?: Brie, Robby, Olay

Olayemi Olurin weighs in on New York Go. Kathy Hochul’s (D) recent comments on bail reform.

DeSantis CALLS OUT ‘elites’ at WEF, Davos: They want to make us ‘SERFS’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) lambasting attendees expected to go to the 53rd World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kneeling to Big Tech? TikTok lobbyists visited Biden White House at least 8x

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new findings from a study surrounding child social media use.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Best of Rising: Jan 17-Jan 19

Joe Rogan claims Biden staff are sabotaging POTUS with classified doc scandal Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and founder of the Red Renaissance PAC Kimberly Klacik discuss podcaster Joe Rogan’s theories on President Biden’s classified documents. Originally aired on Jan. 17, 2023; https://youtu.be/tcODtE5E_Yw Robby Soave: Did Pfizer, Twitter collude to squash vaccine…
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

Pompeo says Trump told him to ‘shut the hell up’ about China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his forthcoming memoir that former President Trump told him to “shut the hell up” about China in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Semafor reported on Thursday. “My Mike, that f—— guy hates you!” Trump reportedly said to Pompeo in March 2020 after a call with Chinese President…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal

Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms.  Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
The Hill

Supreme Court expected to issue first opinion of term on Monday

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its first opinion of the term on Monday following an unusual delay from historical trends. The court’s website on Friday updated to designate Monday as an opinion issuance day. It will also mark the first time the justices return to the pre-pandemic tradition of announcing their decisions live…
The Hill

The time is now for Biden and Congress to follow through on CHIPS, science, and clean energy

America’s strengths in science, engineering, and technology are at the heart of our national prosperity and our hopes of solving the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change and economic growth. And yet, for decades, the federal government has under-invested in science and technology. Now, there’s a golden opportunity to do better, and we must…
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Why the US should pay close attention to race and class in the response to Brazilian insurrection

Brazil’s Jan. 8,2023, and America’s Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the capitols after democratic presidential elections are invigorating anti-democratic white nationalist values. We have a chance to help stop it. Brazil’s 2022 election parallels the U.S. 2020 election with the voting out of right-wing openly racist and misogynistic President Jair Bolsonaro in favor of progressive Luiz…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

854K+
Followers
94K+
Post
607M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy