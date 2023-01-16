ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0kGPDcwT00 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs.

Troopers say the woman walked southbound across the highway and into the path of the vehicle.

In the news: Former Texas State Trooper Found Guilty In Sexual Assault, Kidnapping Of 2 Women While On Duty

As a result, the SUV collided with the woman, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

