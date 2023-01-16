Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida

Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs.

Troopers say the woman walked southbound across the highway and into the path of the vehicle.

As a result, the SUV collided with the woman, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

