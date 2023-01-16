ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WausauPilot

NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
The Comeback

Bethune-Cookman makes shocking Ed Reed decision

In a stunning change of events, NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed has announced that he will not be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. The program has informed Reed, who was most recently on the administrative staff at the University of Miami, that it won’t be ratifying his contract to be the head coach. Read more... The post Bethune-Cookman makes shocking Ed Reed decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 2024 top-150 ATH Walter Matthews

Hiram (Ga.) four-star athlete Walter Matthews received an offer from Colorado Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Matthews is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 athlete in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 20 player in Georgia.
