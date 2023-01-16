ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Oversight Committee to hold border hearing in early February

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on the Biden administration's border policies in early February, kicking off what is expected to be a series of hearings on the issue amid widespread GOP criticism. Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who now serves as the committee's chair, has been a...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations

The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals

An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator. Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran's campaign sent two wires for fraudulent invoices totaling $690,000 this past fall, according to a Federal Election Commission...
KANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump mistook E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo, deposition transcripts show

Newly unsealed transcripts from Donald Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case show that the former president mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. The transcripts show that during his October 2022 deposition, Trump was shown a black and white photo where he is interacting with several people, including with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York state Senate panel rejects Hochul's judicial nominee to the state's highest court

A New York state Senate panel has rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, potentially setting up a legal fight between the Democratic governor and the Democratic-majority legislature. The New York State Senate Committee on the Judiciary voted 10-9 against sending Justice Hector LaSalle's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'

The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...
dallasexpress.com

Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers

One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest. g. Delaware bankruptcy...
DELAWARE STATE

