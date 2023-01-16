Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Oversight Committee to hold border hearing in early February
The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on the Biden administration's border policies in early February, kicking off what is expected to be a series of hearings on the issue amid widespread GOP criticism. Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who now serves as the committee's chair, has been a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and advisers are on public lockdown over documents probe but are betting political furor will blow over
President Joe Biden was planning to launch a campaign sometime in the period after his February 7 State of the Union address before word leaked about the documents found in his home -- and that remains the plan, even as White House aides and his personal lawyers answer questions about who knew what when.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations
The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Oversight Committee set for contentious 2 years with additions of controversial Republican members
Some of the most extreme voices in the Republican Party will play a central role in Congress' efforts to investigate President Joe Biden, his family and his administration in the months ahead. Republicans on Wednesday unveiled the full roster of members who will serve on the House Oversight Committee, including...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How Biden's Wilmington residence went from a family home to subject of investigation
Last August, as President Joe Biden left the White House for another weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, he told reporters he was bringing his President's Daily Brief -- the highly classified intelligence memo that contains some of the US government's most closely held secrets. "I have, in my home,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals
An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator. Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran's campaign sent two wires for fraudulent invoices totaling $690,000 this past fall, according to a Federal Election Commission...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court issues report on Dobbs leak but says it hasn't identified the leaker
The Supreme Court issued an investigative report on Thursday, announcing that it has yet to determine who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to the media last year, but at least 90 people had access to the document at one point. In a statement, the court said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump mistook E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo, deposition transcripts show
Newly unsealed transcripts from Donald Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case show that the former president mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. The transcripts show that during his October 2022 deposition, Trump was shown a black and white photo where he is interacting with several people, including with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Immigration records contradict Santos' claim his mother was at World Trade Center on 9/11
Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos' mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican's repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The records indicate that Fatima Devolder said she was in Brazil between 1999 and early 2003,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York state Senate panel rejects Hochul's judicial nominee to the state's highest court
A New York state Senate panel has rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, potentially setting up a legal fight between the Democratic governor and the Democratic-majority legislature. The New York State Senate Committee on the Judiciary voted 10-9 against sending Justice Hector LaSalle's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year's leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday's remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court's investigative report on the leak,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he's running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024. "I have been really grappling with what to do with respect to my time in the Senate, and I'm very happy to announce that I'm going to run for a third term in the Senate," he told reporters at an event in Richmond, Virginia.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life 'with fresh resolve' post-Roe
Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life -- the first since the Supreme Court's conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion. This year's march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with opponents' primary...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'
The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...
dallasexpress.com
Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers
One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest. g. Delaware bankruptcy...
