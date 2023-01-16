Read full article on original website
This week in optometry: January 14-January 19
A look back on what's happened in optometry during the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 19. Recent ophthalmic therapeutic developments making headlines in the treatment of posterior segment ocular conditions have overshadowed the many therapeutic developments utilizing topically administered ophthalmic agents in the treatment of anterior segment conditions. Topically administered ophthalmic agents in late-stage development, and those under regulatory evaluation, are truly innovative with a focus on first-in-class indications and advancements in drug delivery.
Small aperture IOL technology offers benefits to patients, optometrists
Individuals often have questions about their candidacy for certain implants and how the various mechanisms of action work. Astronomers and photographers have understood the proven physiologic principle of small aperture optics for centuries. When applied to a camera, the lens aperture or f-stop adjusts the amount of light that reaches the film or image sensor.
