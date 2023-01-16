Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Bonnie Freese, 64, of Early
Bonnie J. Freese, age 64, of Early, Iowa died January 19, 2023 at her residence in Early. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur
Mary Ann (O’Tool) Thies, age 83, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Joseph Dillinger will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa.
stormlakeradio.com
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
stormlakeradio.com
Economic Services Offered by City of Storm Lake
The City of Storm Lake offers economic development services through their economic development department. Storm Lake Economic Development is responsible for encouraging business investment opportunities and supporting business retention and attraction in the community. The department is available to assist both new and existing businesses. With the support of elected officials and partner organizations, Storm Lake Economic Development strives to guide and support growth and maintain a healthy economy. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield is available to assist the business community with the appropriate tools and resources to grow and expand.
stormlakeradio.com
Current Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended for Downtown
The City of Storm Lake has modified the Snow Emergency that was issued earlier in the week. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions for residential areas have been lifted. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions will continue for the central business district through 6am this coming Sunday, January 22nd. During...
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
stormlakeradio.com
St. Mary's Announces Ball and Charity Auction Theme
Storm Lake St. Mary's has announced the theme for this year's Ball and Charity Auction. The theme of “Slainte : Good Health, Good Friends, and Good Faith” is a nod to St. Mary's School's 110th birthday, and the Irish Catholic nuns that founded St. Mary's. The Ball and...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Basketball And Wrestling Results From Friday 1-20-23
The Storm Lake girls basketball team lost at E-L-C 70-31. The Midgets, the top ranked team and defending state champions in class 3A, held Storm Lake without a field goal in the 3rd quarter and broke the game open after leading 32-20 at half. Haylee Stokes led the Midgets with 20 points. Tornado freshman Avery DeHaan drilled three 3-pointers in the first half and led Storm Lake in scoring with 12 points. The Tornadoes fall to 8-7 overall while E-L-C improves to 14-0.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
stormlakeradio.com
Chris Boeckman Receiving Baseball Coaches Association Media Award
Storm Lake Radio sports director Chris Boeckman has been chosen as a recipient of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association media award, representing the western side of the state. Chris was nominated by former Storm Lake baseball coach Ben Seaman. Chris will receive the award at the IHSBCA Awards...
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
stormlakeradio.com
BV Conservation Board Director Talks Proposed Public Shooting Complex
The Buena Vista County Conservation Department is looking at adding a universal public shooting complex due to the rising popularity of youth shooting sports within the county. The BV Conservation Board, and director Greg Johnson, held a kickoff stakeholders meeting on Thursday night...(audio clip below :21 ) A subcommittee has...
kicdam.com
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
kscj.com
TRANSIENT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN NORTHSIDE STABBING
A REMSEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 25-YEAR-OLD FRANCISCO TAPIA IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO...
