Honda is one of the most prolific automotive manufacturers to ever exist. It has a vehicle for whatever end of the car spectrum you may find yourself on, like the Honda Civic Type-R and Acura Integra for hardcore gearheads and the tuning crowd. It makes the Honda Odyssey and a litany of SUVs and crossovers which carry out the vital task of hauling a family around. Even the humble Honda Accord has been the commuter's car of choice for decades. Honda's past catalog also includes automotive legends like the Acura/Honda NSX and the Acura Integra Type-R. The brand itself is unique in that it manufactures essentially everything with an engine ranging from lawnmowers to passenger cars to private jets.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO