Even as I dread the day I’ll finally eclipse the age of 30, I am already well on my way to being a crotchety, craggy faced old cretin. I have dealt with random bouts of back pain from sleeping on many brick-like mattresses. I have tried some massage therapy to deal with these issues, but in all these years of spine-twitching pain, your average Sharper Image-type automatic massage chair has never done anything more than poke and prod me, at best, or slam artificial knees into my tender spine, at worst.

17 DAYS AGO