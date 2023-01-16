ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Never Use Your Phone in Bed

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You're probably aware that using your phone in bed is not a great habit to have. Doom scrolling through social media, playing random games, and catching up with meaningless drivel online won't do your mind any favors when you're trying to sleep.
WGN TV

Best back stretcher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. At some point in our lives, most of us suffer from some type of back pain. Whether it’s the result of an injury, a degenerative condition, or just poor posture, it can be seriously debilitating, even if only in the short term.
KCRA.com

Best walking shoes for women, according to podiatrists and orthopedists

Can't see the products? Click here for the full story!. Walking is one of the healthiest forms of exercise. "Research suggests that walking can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve longevity," says Stefani Sassos, deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab and a National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified personal trainer. "A regular walking practice can even improve a person's cognition and also help decrease symptoms of anxiety and improve mood."
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

This BodyFriend Massage Chair Strapped Me In, Then Ate My Limbs

Even as I dread the day I’ll finally eclipse the age of 30, I am already well on my way to being a crotchety, craggy faced old cretin. I have dealt with random bouts of back pain from sleeping on many brick-like mattresses. I have tried some massage therapy to deal with these issues, but in all these years of spine-twitching pain, your average Sharper Image-type automatic massage chair has never done anything more than poke and prod me, at best, or slam artificial knees into my tender spine, at worst.

