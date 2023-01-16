Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide denied permanent restraining order against him
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Superior Court judge denied a request to issue a permanent restraining order against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in an ongoing dispute between him and his ex-aide Melanie McDade. As expected, Butts took the stand to deny all claims lodged against him by McDade.
2urbangirls.com
Family files $50M claim aginst the City after man dies after being tased by LAPD
LOS ANGELES – Relatives of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police Tasered him multiple times and shackled him following a Venice traffic collision, filed a $50 million damages claim against the city Friday. The claim is...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood family continues their march through the City
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A well-connected family in the Inglewood community has added to their extensive real estate holdings in the City. The family behind the popular Fiesta Martin chain closed on another prime piece of Inglewood real estate at the Los Angeles border late last year. They have multiple...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
2urbangirls.com
Off-duty Sheriff’s deputy commits suicide in Santa Clarita bar
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the deputy was...
2urbangirls.com
LA City Council adopts permanent tenant protections
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals...
2urbangirls.com
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
2urbangirls.com
City Attorney defends LAPD’s firing of weapon that accidentally wounded a British tourist
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A British tourist who was accidentally shot and wounded in her right leg by Los Angeles police while riding a bicycle on the Venice Boardwalk in 2016 was not the victim of negligence or unreasonable force on the part of the LAPD, lawyers for the City Attorney’s Office state in new court papers explaining that an officer was protecting himself from a vicious dog.
2urbangirls.com
Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer
LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting. Jorge Casanova was the city’s former councilman. Residents don’t elect a mayor, the title rotates among the city...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police investigating early morning shooting at local park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood police are investigating an early morning shooting at a local park, according to residents who live nearby. Officers responded to Darby Park located at 3400 W. Arbor Vitae at around 4:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired. “The shooting lasted for nearly 30...
2urbangirls.com
Former OC Dem Party official pleads guilty to bribery, attempted wire fraud charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The former executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for attempting to defraud one of her political consultancy firm’s clients. She further admitted in court documents that she agreed to bribe two members of the Irvine City Council – both on cannabis-related matters.
2urbangirls.com
Former LA councilman José Huizar agrees to plead guilty to racketeering, tax evasion charges
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar, who was facing a raft of federal charges alleging a wide-ranging pay-to-play development scheme at City Hall, has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and tax evasion, according to court documents filed Thursday. Huizar was in court...
2urbangirls.com
Activists want hiring of Black staffers to be made a priority by council members
LOS ANGELES – A coalition of Black activists have signed onto a letter requesting the creation of the ‘Tom Bradley Rule’ in the City of Los Angeles to ensure Black applicants are considered for roles throughout the elected official’s district offices. “It’s important that African-Americans be...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in LA area, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
foxla.com
Rapper says LASD deputies threatened to shoot him for sitting in his car
GARDENA, Calif. - A Los Angeles-based rapper is filing a $10 million claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that deputies threatened to shoot him while he sat in his car in a public parking lot on New Year's Eve. The LASD released body camera footage of the interaction Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with murder in deadly South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day has been charged with murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young — who was arrested last Friday in Albuquerque, New...
Jury says LBPD officer’s negligence caused death of man hit by Metro train in 2017
The attorney representing the man's family said they deserve $20 million for the harm, suffering and burden brought on by his death. The post Jury says LBPD officer’s negligence caused death of man hit by Metro train in 2017 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
