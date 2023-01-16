ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood family continues their march through the City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A well-connected family in the Inglewood community has added to their extensive real estate holdings in the City. The family behind the popular Fiesta Martin chain closed on another prime piece of Inglewood real estate at the Los Angeles border late last year. They have multiple...
Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
Off-duty Sheriff’s deputy commits suicide in Santa Clarita bar

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the deputy was...
LA City Council adopts permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals...
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
Man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
City Attorney defends LAPD’s firing of weapon that accidentally wounded a British tourist

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A British tourist who was accidentally shot and wounded in her right leg by Los Angeles police while riding a bicycle on the Venice Boardwalk in 2016 was not the victim of negligence or unreasonable force on the part of the LAPD, lawyers for the City Attorney’s Office state in new court papers explaining that an officer was protecting himself from a vicious dog.
Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting. Jorge Casanova was the city’s former councilman. Residents don’t elect a mayor, the title rotates among the city...
Inglewood police investigating early morning shooting at local park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood police are investigating an early morning shooting at a local park, according to residents who live nearby. Officers responded to Darby Park located at 3400 W. Arbor Vitae at around 4:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired. “The shooting lasted for nearly 30...
Man killed in LA area, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block...
Man charged with murder in deadly South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day has been charged with murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young — who was arrested last Friday in Albuquerque, New...
