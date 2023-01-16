Read full article on original website
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
First ‘Rebel Moon’ footage reignites the calls for Charlie Hunnam to be the DCU’s Green Arrow
Netflix has released a video to let viewers know what is in store in 2023. The action-packed teaser shows off the streaming platform’s planned biggest hits, one of which has a lot of people very excited. Rebel Moon, directed by Zack Snyder, looks set to be one of the big releases of the year, on Netflix or otherwise, but the appearance of Charlie Hunnam in the teaser has many now calling for him to be cast as DC’s Green Arrow.
Tail-blazers: fashion houses turn to pet clothing as ‘humanisation’ trend grows
There are Gucci hats made in Italy from pink bouclé wool, Celine travel bags with calfskin trim and a (waste bag) purse studded with gold spikes. But these are not just any designer fashion items … they’re created for clients with four legs and a tail. In...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ adds a major new player to ride into star-spangled battle
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom has been plunged into crisis mode after rumors swept the internet claiming that Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost had been dropped from Thunderbolts, but it’s Captain America: New World Order that’s been making moves on the casting front, except this time it’s an addition being made to the ensemble.
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
Diane Keaton, 77, Busts A Move To Miley Cyrus’ New Song ‘Flowers’: She ‘Gave Me A Reason To Dance’
Diane Keaton proved her dance moves are just as cute and quirky as her famous sense of style! The Oscar-winning actress, 77, took to her Instagram on Friday, January 20 to share a video of herself shaking a tail feather to Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers.” Rocking her signature tall hat and a black ensemble, Diane danced for her life as the pop star’s ditty rang out in the background. “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” Diane captioned the clip, which was titled, “To Miley.”
Marvel fans celebrate the underrated MCU star who has easily the most screen time out of anyone in the whole franchise
It’s no secret that certain stars of the MCU have been around longer than others, and with that comes the Marvel fandom’s uncanny ability to keep track of things. Depending on their franchise lifespan, some of Earth’s mightiest heroes have spent more time physically on screen than their super-powered teammates — so the question is, who has the most screen time out of anyone in the franchise? We’ll go ahead and tell you it’s not who you’re thinking of.
The campaign to save ‘Warrior Nun’ takes its most fantastically spiteful turn yet
You’ve got to hand it to the Warrior Nun fandom, who resolutely refuse to believe that the acclaimed supernatural comic book adaptation is dead forever after being unceremoniously canceled by Netflix after two seasons. Showrunner Simon Barry has been acting as a ringleader of sorts, mobilizing the troops at...
The absolute worst movies ever that deserve reboots or remakes
Hollywood loves nothing more than remaking and rebooting what is already good and strong. Brand name means more than anything else, with only independent or smaller production companies making new stories. Sometimes, though, an original movie can be so awful it becomes a black mark in history. But records are...
A Black Eyed Peas parody performed by pooping unicorns may wind up costing millions of dollars
There have been a handful of notable lawsuits lately due to either similar lyrics or melodies found in popular pop songs, and it seems that nobody is safe. Cute and talented unicorns are now under fire after one of their songs was allegedly ripping off a classic Black Eyed Peas song and could face millions of dollars in fines. Yes, unicorns, you heard that right.
‘Tron’ fans feel betrayed after threequel casts Jared Leto as lead
Following just over a decade of demanding Tron 3, fans have won — but at what cost — as Jared Leto is set to star and lead the threequel. Tron is a special and unique franchise, almost completely un-Disney-like in many aspects. Technological pioneer and visually stunning, the series has led to two cult classics but no financial hits. The trailblazer status of the original in particular has allowed it to remain in mostly positive light.
‘Deadpool 3’ fans know exactly which X-Men they want in the movie following mind-blowing crossover rumors
Deadpool 3 is already set to make old-school superhero film fans’ dreams come true by bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but a new rumor is claiming something that would put X-Men lovers in mutant heaven. YouTuber Grace Randolph is declaring that several members of the X-Men team are...
Netflix’s newest wartime epic battles its way towards the frontlines of the global Top 10
It’s fitting that in the same week Netflix’s remake of All Quiet on the Western Front landed a massive 14 nominations at the BAFTAs, the streaming service’s latest original offering revolving around World War I has made an instant impact on the most-watched charts, with France’s Les Combattantes getting off to a strong start.
