ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While the warm air will stick around, occasional rain showers and mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday. A cold front is slated to pass through the area Thursday. Due to warmer winds ahead of the front, high temperatures in Southwest and Central Virginia will range from the upper 50s into the mid-60s. Off-and-on rain showers will make their way through the region during the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Overall, rainfall totals are expected to be less than half of an inch. Winds may pick up with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO