West Virginia Senate passes tactical medical professionals firearms bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow “tactical medical professionals” to carry firearms for protection. The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If passed and signed into law, the bill would allow paramedics, nurses, and doctors to carry a gun while responding to dangerous medical situations, but they would have to be accompanied by law enforcement.
West Virginia House passes income tax plan; bill moves to Senate
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A plan that would cut the income tax of West Virginians quickly moved through the West Virginia House of Delegates by a vote of 95-2. During the debate about the plan that reduces personal income taxes by 50% over the next three years, Democrats proposed an amendment that was rejected.
Virginia lawmakers target added fees for food, phone calls in correctional facilities
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill to cap what some consider unfair fees in jails was rejected in the Virginia General Assembly, but a push to allow people incarcerated in state prisons to communicate with loved ones for free still has a chance. Del. Irene Shin (D-Herndon) said her...
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. According to reports, samples from the flock tested positive for HPAI at the Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Debbie Inglis, deputy commissioner and general counsel, and Kelly Young, the inspector general, received notices of “expiration...
West Virginia reaches settlement with Walgreens; Kroger lawsuit set for trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between the State of West Virginia and Walgreens. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the $83 million settlement resolves a lawsuit alleging Walgreens did not “maintain effective controls” in their role as an opioid distributor and dispenser and allegedly contributed to the oversupply of opioids in the Mountain State.
Pinpoint Weather: Windy Friday, cooler pattern
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are in Friday’s forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia. Snow showers are possible along the west-facing slopes of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties in West Virginia. Otherwise, more sunshine is expected across Southwest and Central Virginia for the day ahead. Winds will be an issue, though. West winds of 15 – 35 mph are anticipated along and west of the Blue Ridge. Gusts more than 40 – 50 mph may occur at higher elevations. Due to these windy conditions, Wind Advisories will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.
Pinpoint Weather: Windy and colder, drying out Friday
The rain and mist is expected to taper off tonight but the wind will pick up and the temps will drop. There is a Wind Advisory for portions of the viewing area until Friday afternoon with sustained winds expected in the 15 – 25 mph range and gusts near 50.
Pinpoint Weather: Showers Thursday with breezy winds
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While the warm air will stick around, occasional rain showers and mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday. A cold front is slated to pass through the area Thursday. Due to warmer winds ahead of the front, high temperatures in Southwest and Central Virginia will range from the upper 50s into the mid-60s. Off-and-on rain showers will make their way through the region during the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Overall, rainfall totals are expected to be less than half of an inch. Winds may pick up with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
