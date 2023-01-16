ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

12-year-old girl dies, multiple injured in spate of shootings across Winston-Salem

By Lauren Crawford, Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhWac_0kGPALxB00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old has died after she and another victim were shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

This shooting, on Southdale Avenue, was one of five shootings in the Winston-Salem city limits over the weekend. Four of the victims in these shootings were underage, with a 3-month-old baby almost caught in the crossfire.

Saturday

Around 3:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to simultaneous shooting calls on Rich Avenue and Mount Zion Place.

On Rich Avenue, a 55-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say she had been shot by someone driving by while standing on the sideway. The suspect then drove around the corner to Mount Zion Place, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The vehicle used in the shootings was found abandoned.

Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Former foster mom shares memories of 4-year-old Mount Airy boy allegedly killed by abusive parents

Sunday

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. on Southdale Avenue . There was evidence at the scene of gunfire but no one at the scene. A short while later, a 12-year-old girl was brought into an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man was also brought to the hospital after the Southdale Avenue shooting and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to Gholson Street about a shooting and found a 15-year-old victim inside a home nearby, who told police they had been shot while walking down the street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

While canvassing Gholson Street, officers found that another home had been shot into. The residents of the home were not hurt.

Woman charged in Burlington stabbing, victim in critical condition: police

Monday

A little over an hour after the Gholson Street shooting, just before 1 a.m., police got a report of a shooting and car crash on Thomasville Road.

Police say that the victims inside the car told them that they were driving in the area and attempted to pass a car stopped on Thomasville Road when their vehicle was shot into. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the home.

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in the car had been shot. A 3-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man were not hit by gunfire and were unharmed and no one inside the house was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Kitty Kaos
4d ago

Another tragedy Another innocent child murdered!! I don't understand how evil and soulless some beings can be!!! RIP beautiful child and praying for the family and friends 🙏 💔 ❤️

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

Man fired into NC pub, killed patron, grazed woman, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
SPENCER, NC
Queen City News

Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy