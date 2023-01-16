Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
KYTV
Roof experts in the Ozarks share importance of inspections
Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people. Precipitation will be light and no accumulation is expected. Greene County detectives say the business on Sunshine & West Bypass has been burglarized three times.
KYTV
Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
KYTV
On Your Side: Did you get this text about a Greene and Christian County survey?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several say they’ve received a text recently asking to take a Greene or Christian County survey. Is it legit?. That’s the short answer. It reads: Could you share your thoughts in this three-minute Greene County survey? There’s a survey monkey link. The Christian County version says the same thing. County workers tell On Your Side they did not send out the text.
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
KYTV
Nixa Police Department warns of potential scam selling merchandise with patch on it
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department warns of a potential scam selling shirts, hoodies, and more with its patch on it. In a Facebook post, the department says it is not affiliated with this website, and if you order anything, it may not ship to you. Police said...
KYTV
Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
wanderwithalex.com
14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation
Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
KYTV
Is this text legit?
Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people. Precipitation will be light and no accumulation is expected. Greene County detectives say the business on Sunshine & West Bypass has been burglarized three times.
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
KTTS
Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have released the details on Friday morning’s deadly crash near James River and West Bypass. On Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and James River Freeway regarding a motor vehicle crash.
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
KYTV
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
Comments / 0