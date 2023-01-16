SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.

