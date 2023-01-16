ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Roland “Red” McLaughlin Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
Memorial Services for 87 year old Roland “Red” McLaughlin of Avoca will be Wednesday, January 18th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter Cheryl; siblings Ray McLaughlin of Walnut, IA; Arlene (Ed) Andersen of Rochester, MN; Ed McLaughlin of Fremont, NE; Marge (Wade) Crow of Omaha, NE; Joe (Mary) McLaughlin of Mission, TX; brother-in-law Norman Sorrells of Walnut, IA; sister-in-law Jan McLaughlin of Omaha, NE

Jo Steele Obituary

Jo Steele, age 84, passed away surrounded by her family at the family farm on January 19, 2023. Luella JoAnne (Jo) Cron was born on August 5, 1938 to William “Bill” A. and Leona M. (Kirchner) Cron. Jo was united in marriage to Roger Steele on August 11, 1960, at the Anita United Methodist Church. They resided south of Anita for 60+ years on the Steele Family Farm.
Don “Pappy” Ward Obituary

Don “Pappy” Ward, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Exira Care Center. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Don’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Eileen Halbur Obituary

Eileen Halbur, age 88, of Manning, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial is at 10:30 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Visitation is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Marsha Chafa Obituary

Marsha Chafa, 83, of Fontanelle passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Unity/Pointe Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines. Celebration of Life Services: Will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Atlantic, Glenwood, Clarinda Double-Dual Wrestling Meet Live Video Streamed on westerniowatoday.com and Broadcast on 95.7 FM

(Clarinda) Clarinda is hosting a Hawkeye Ten Conference double-dual wrestling meet this evening. The meet will be broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and live video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com, ks957. Glenwood and Atlantic, both (5-1) in the conference, square off at 5:30 p.m. Clarinda (3-6) will wrestle Glenwood in the second match, and...
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Mary Lou Clark Obituary

Mary Lou Clark, 88, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Atlantic Cemetery. Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Mike (Daleen) Clark, Mark Clark, Bill (Tammy) Clark, John (Brenda) Clark...
Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 19th

Easton O’Brien picked up his 100th career win and Atlantic downed both Glenwood adn Clarinda. In a 63-9 victory over Clarinda, pins came from Easton O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Evan Sorensen, and Jadyn Cox. Winning by decision was Nathan Keiser. The Trojans topped Glenwood 39-34. Braxton Hass, Easton O’Brien,...
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
One killed as Alabamans collide west of Coon Rapids

COON Rapids, Iowa — An Alabama man was killed and another injured Wednesday morning when an SUV collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer on Iowa Highway 141 about five miles west of Coon Rapids, the Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. James Stoval, 29, of Mobile, Alabama,...
Iowa man dies in crash involving semitrailer

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man is dead after his truck collided with a semitrailer on Friday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, died in the crash. Troopers say Snyder was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue in Carroll County...
Cancer Survivor Tony Miller to Speak at Atlantic Coaches Against Cancer Pink Out Game

(Atlantic) Cancer Survivor Tony Miller will speak at the Atlantic Coaches Against Cancer Pink Out game this evening in Atlantic. Miller says he spent 100 days at the American Cancer Society’s Omaha Hope Lodge during his journey with Cancer. He told inside this incredible facility was a workout room sponsored by Coaches vs. Cancer. Miller says like you and events like this made the space possible.
Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.

(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator

(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
