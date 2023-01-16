Roland “Red” McLaughlin Obituary

Memorial Services for 87 year old Roland “Red” McLaughlin of Avoca will be Wednesday, January 18th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter Cheryl; siblings Ray McLaughlin of Walnut, IA; Arlene (Ed) Andersen of Rochester, MN; Ed McLaughlin of Fremont, NE; Marge (Wade) Crow of Omaha, NE; Joe (Mary) McLaughlin of Mission, TX; brother-in-law Norman Sorrells of Walnut, IA; sister-in-law Jan McLaughlin of Omaha, NE