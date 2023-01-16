38th annual event in Newton County celebrates Martin Luther King's Beloved Community

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County chorus reaching new heights with elective program
CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir. The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
A celebration of love runs wild on Valentine's Day at Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA — Animal lovers can celebrate Valentine’s Day at the only venue in the city at which an elephant may stroll by as they toast their special someone. Reservations are now available for the “Wild at Heart” Valentine’s Day dinner, set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Truck overturns on I-20 in Newton County
COVINGTON — A driver and passenger were injured Wednesday night when their tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 20 in Newton County. According to a spokesperson with the Georgia State Patrol, the truck was headed eastbound when the male driver lost control and went into the median near mile marker 95. The truck overturned onto its top.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Janice Dickinson Claps Back at Snarky TikTok Users Poking Fun at Her Age
Janice Dickinson isn't letting any haters get away with age-shaming. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Jan. 20-22 Get out and get moving this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County. Whether you're participating in a 5k, showing off your talents at open mic night or catching incredible bull riding performances there are several options for making the most of your weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Jan. 20-22.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gabrielle Union Posts Lively Birthday Tribute to Dwyane Wade on Instagram
Gabrielle Union is paying tribute to her husband, Dwyane Wade on his 41st year around the sun!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Jan. 20-22 Get out and get moving this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County. Whether you're participating in a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: AD Mitchell Announces Transfer
Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many. In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Carnival Follows Royal Caribbean in Making Major Onboard Change
In theory, vacation is time to unwind and unplug, and a chance to forget about the outside world. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?
Before players from Georgia's roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the decision back in December to play their next collegiate season in Athens.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers man is suspect in murder of woman at Centerville Highway car dealership
Gwinnett County police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed at a car dealership she worked at on Centerville Highway last month. Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Conyers resident Stoney Williams, 41, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 9 death of Snellville resident Courtney Owens, 34. Police are currently looking for Williams, who goes by several aliases.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Walmart Has a Unique Solution to Retail's Biggest Problem
The covid 19 pandemic had a massive effect on almost every industry you can name. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
Comments / 0