38th annual event in Newton County celebrates Martin Luther King's Beloved Community

Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many. In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO