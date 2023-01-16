The City of Storm Lake offers economic development services through their economic development department. Storm Lake Economic Development is responsible for encouraging business investment opportunities and supporting business retention and attraction in the community. The department is available to assist both new and existing businesses. With the support of elected officials and partner organizations, Storm Lake Economic Development strives to guide and support growth and maintain a healthy economy. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield is available to assist the business community with the appropriate tools and resources to grow and expand.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO