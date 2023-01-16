Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Bonnie Freese, 64, of Early
Bonnie J. Freese, age 64, of Early, Iowa died January 19, 2023 at her residence in Early. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral...
Robert J. Dishey, 74, of Pocahontas
Robert J. Dishey – age 74, of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Pocahontas, Iowa. Prayer Service is 6:30 PM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. Visitation is 4 – 6 PM, Tuesday, January...
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be...
City of Storm Lake Snow Shoveling Reminder
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder regarding shoveling snow on residential properties. The City urges citizens not to shovel snow from their property back onto public roads. Storm Lake streets are plowed overnight to avoid traffic, and it's difficult for crews to continually return to areas where snow is being piled back onto the roads.
Current Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended for Downtown
The City of Storm Lake has modified the Snow Emergency that was issued earlier in the week. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions for residential areas have been lifted. The Snow Emergency and parking restrictions will continue for the central business district through 6am this coming Sunday, January 22nd. During...
Economic Services Offered by City of Storm Lake
The City of Storm Lake offers economic development services through their economic development department. Storm Lake Economic Development is responsible for encouraging business investment opportunities and supporting business retention and attraction in the community. The department is available to assist both new and existing businesses. With the support of elected officials and partner organizations, Storm Lake Economic Development strives to guide and support growth and maintain a healthy economy. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield is available to assist the business community with the appropriate tools and resources to grow and expand.
Storm Lake Basketball And Wrestling Results From Friday 1-20-23
The Storm Lake girls basketball team lost at E-L-C 70-31. The Midgets, the top ranked team and defending state champions in class 3A, held Storm Lake without a field goal in the 3rd quarter and broke the game open after leading 32-20 at half. Haylee Stokes led the Midgets with 20 points. Tornado freshman Avery DeHaan drilled three 3-pointers in the first half and led Storm Lake in scoring with 12 points. The Tornadoes fall to 8-7 overall while E-L-C improves to 14-0.
Chris Boeckman Receiving Baseball Coaches Association Media Award
Storm Lake Radio sports director Chris Boeckman has been chosen as a recipient of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association media award, representing the western side of the state. Chris was nominated by former Storm Lake baseball coach Ben Seaman. Chris will receive the award at the IHSBCA Awards...
St. Mary's Announces Ball and Charity Auction Theme
Storm Lake St. Mary's has announced the theme for this year's Ball and Charity Auction. The theme of “Slainte : Good Health, Good Friends, and Good Faith” is a nod to St. Mary's School's 110th birthday, and the Irish Catholic nuns that founded St. Mary's. The Ball and...
BV Conservation Board Director Talks Proposed Public Shooting Complex
The Buena Vista County Conservation Department is looking at adding a universal public shooting complex due to the rising popularity of youth shooting sports within the county. The BV Conservation Board, and director Greg Johnson, held a kickoff stakeholders meeting on Thursday night...(audio clip below :21 ) A subcommittee has...
