WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a place to grab a bite with friends for the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Tasty Takeout is Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room. 🍕
WISH-TV
Koti Designs featured in ‘The 2023 Centerpiece Home’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you spend a lot of time in your home, it’s important to make sure your space is comffortable. Kate Elliott from Koti Designs joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share an exciting project planned for 2023. Her goal is to understand her clients needs so she can use textiles, furniture, and designs to fit each individual’s lifestyle. You don’t want to miss out on this surprise!
WISH-TV
Stars of ‘Unsellable Houses’ will appear at the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend
Real estate mavens, design visionaries, business owners, HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. Leslie and Lyndsay have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes in their show “Unsellable Houses.” After visiting nearby comparable homes,...
WISH-TV
Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show
The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents’ ways versus grandparents’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For kids, what’s the difference between a parent and a grandparent?. Besides the obvious, News 8 special content contributor Kayla Sullivan says grandparents tend to be more lenient, especially when it comes to giving sweets to kids. Sullivan Said, “When I was a kid, my...
WISH-TV
Dee Dee Sorvino to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re in need of a date night, you don’t want to miss this comedy show. Emmy-winning TV personality and comedian Dee Dee Sorvino appeared on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect during her visit at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday in Carmel.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
WISH-TV
Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
WISH-TV
Transgender student posts on social media about harassment in IU dorm
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student tells News 8 he was subjected to months of bullying on his dorm room floor. Declan Farley said, “Someone yelled a slur, a homophobic slur from outside my door, and then there were times when someone dumped food outside my door, and put trash outside of my door, and most recently someone licked the outside of my door while I was inside.”
WISH-TV
Culver’s restaurants switch to Coca-Cola products
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Culver’s says its restaurant chain is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products. Changes have already begun in some areas, but there is no word on when the switchover will be completed. Customers can still enjoy Culver’s Signature Root Beet, Diet Root Beet, Dr Pepper, fresh-brewed...
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
WISH-TV
Patty Spitler’s dog ‘Mabel’ has died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very special friend of “Pet Pals TV” and “Life.Style.Live!” has died. Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” announced her dog Mabel passed away Monday from Cushing’s disease. How does someone cope after losing a loved one?...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WISH-TV
Cloudy Saturday with snow for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a quiet start to the weekend before snow develops and moves into the state late tonight and tomorrow. TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs right around normal in the middle 30s. Winds stay light out of the south and southwest.
WISH-TV
Shaquille O’Neal, Kaskade set to perform at 2023 Snake Pit concert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be jumping on May 28 when DJ Diesel — aka Shaquille O’Neal — joins headliner Kaskade and other electronic music acts at the Indy 500 Snake Pit. Subtronics, John Summit, and Jauz will also perform during...
WISH-TV
INDOT to reopen westbound I-70 through North Split by Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 70 westbound through the North Split will reopen before the end of the weekend, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday. “Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning,” INDOT said in a statement. INDOT reopened eastbound...
