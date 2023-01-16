Onslow County memorial vandalized over holiday weekend with anti-Christian graffiti

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism of an Onslow County memorial that occurred over the weekend.

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was vandalized sometime around Jan. 14, according to a Monday morning news release from the county. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery.

The release said churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the memorial, discovered the graffiti Sunday morning.

Onslow County Director of Emergency Services Norman Bryson said in the release that this disgraceful act is disrespectful to those whose names are inscribed on the memorial, their families and to the men and women who continue to serve the county.

“This memorial honors those first responders who gave their lives while helping and protecting the citizens of Onslow County and is a symbol to their families that we will never forget their sacrifice," Bryson said in the release. "We have a lot of first responders in this county, paid and volunteer, that give their time and service to the public and this memorial shows our appreciation for them.”

A Monday afternoon Facebook news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said these cowardly and disgusting acts are not a representation of our community, adding our fallen heroes deserve reverence and respect for their sacrifice.

“The sheriff’s office is doing everything in our power to identify those responsible for these disgusting acts," said Sheriff Chris Thomas in the release. "Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. We ask those responsible to do the right thing and come forward. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.”

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial is located at 112 NW Corridor Boulevard and includes a sculpture entitled “Reflected in Our Eyes," the release explained, adding the sculpture is a curved wall of highly polished stainless-steel cut with the outlines of a fire and rescue responder, a law enforcement responder and an emergency medical services responder.

The release said the voids created by their outline represent those now missing from our community, and the mirrored surface allows the viewer to be reflected back, side by side with the cut-out image of the first responders.

Fourteen names are on the sculpture representing those known to have died in service to the public, the release added. Onslow County holds an annual ceremony at the memorial where their names are read out in a roll call to honor them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed valuable assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to CrimeStoppers may remain anonymous and never have to identify themselves.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Onslow County memorial vandalized over holiday weekend with anti-Christian graffiti