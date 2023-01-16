ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County memorial vandalized over holiday weekend with anti-Christian graffiti

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whCMt_0kGP9yMY00

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism of an Onslow County memorial that occurred over the weekend.

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was vandalized sometime around Jan. 14, according to a Monday morning news release from the county. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery.

The release said churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the memorial, discovered the graffiti Sunday morning.

Onslow County Director of Emergency Services Norman Bryson said in the release that this disgraceful act is disrespectful to those whose names are inscribed on the memorial, their families and to the men and women who continue to serve the county.

“This memorial honors those first responders who gave their lives while helping and protecting the citizens of Onslow County and is a symbol to their families that we will never forget their sacrifice," Bryson said in the release. "We have a lot of first responders in this county, paid and volunteer, that give their time and service to the public and this memorial shows our appreciation for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXtvq_0kGP9yMY00

A Monday afternoon Facebook news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said these cowardly and disgusting acts are not a representation of our community, adding our fallen heroes deserve reverence and respect for their sacrifice.

“The sheriff’s office is doing everything in our power to identify those responsible for these disgusting acts," said Sheriff Chris Thomas in the release. "Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. We ask those responsible to do the right thing and come forward. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.”

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial is located at 112 NW Corridor Boulevard and includes a sculpture entitled “Reflected in Our Eyes," the release explained, adding the sculpture is a curved wall of highly polished stainless-steel cut with the outlines of a fire and rescue responder, a law enforcement responder and an emergency medical services responder.

The release said the voids created by their outline represent those now missing from our community, and the mirrored surface allows the viewer to be reflected back, side by side with the cut-out image of the first responders.

Fourteen names are on the sculpture representing those known to have died in service to the public, the release added. Onslow County holds an annual ceremony at the memorial where their names are read out in a roll call to honor them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed valuable assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to CrimeStoppers may remain anonymous and never have to identify themselves.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Onslow County memorial vandalized over holiday weekend with anti-Christian graffiti

Comments / 7

Related
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office now has deputies wearing body cameras. Last year, the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to purchase the cameras. They are now in after some supply chain issues. The deputies started using the cameras last week. Sheriff Chris Thomas said these […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday. Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC drug dealer who threatened police gets 9 years in prison, USDOJ says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent drug dealer who threatened police officers was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for selling cocaine, according to the Unites States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Joseph Michael Wilson, aka “Mike Mike”, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distributing […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston man sentenced to nine years in prison after drug conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been sentenced after he pled guilty to drug charges back in November of 2022. Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Craven County felony drug arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection

Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
591
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy