Top stars, best performances in Nebraska girls high school basketball (Jan. 9-14)

By Sam Pimper

Though Omaha Benson is undermanned at this point in the season, playing with a roster just five deep, consistent scoring from a few key players and off-the-chart rebounding from one fierce competitor has helped the Bunnies win four of their past five games. This week’s Top Stars, of course, features a whole lot of shooting, but let’s give some love to another crucial component of the game: rebounding.

Zakiyyah Muhammad, Benson senior

Muhammad, a 6-foot rebounding machine, pulled down 17 boards and scored eight points during Friday’s win over Elkhorn South. She’s averaging a staggering 17.2 rebounds per game, and is also averaging just under 12 points per outing.

Cora Olsen, Millard South senior

In one of the highest-scoring games in Nebraska girls basketball history, Olsen helped avenge the Patriots holiday tournament loss coming at the hands of Bellevue West. Olsen scored a game-high 35 points, helping Millard South stave off a comeback push from the Thunderbirds.

Ahmani Klabundi, Benson junior

Klabundi, who has gone over 30 twice this season, tallied her third-best shooting total of the season during Friday’s win over Elkhorn South. One of Class A’s leading scorers, the 5-foot-6 guard is averaging just over 21 points per game.

Kayla Preston, Millard North senior

Preston scored a team-high 19 points during Friday’s victory over Omaha Central. Precise free-throw shooting (11-13 effort) enabled her squad to pull to victory after being down 46-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Inia Jones, Omaha Central junior

Jones scored a game-high 21 points for Omaha Central during a losing effort on Friday to Millard North. Sixteen of those points, however, came before halftime. Following the break, the Mustangs were able to cool her off, holding Jones to five points.

Naomi White, Bellevue West junior

A hot hand was needed from White for the Thunderbirds to find a way to win 59-58 over a pesky Kearney squad that refused to go away all evening. White scored a game-high 22 points, preventing the Thunderbirds from losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tatum Rusher, Kearney Senior

Rusher’s 19 points helped the Bearcats push Class A power Bellevue West to nearly its breaking point, before ultimately falling Saturday 59-58. The 5-foot-8 guard is averaging just under 10 points per game this season, with 19 being her new season high.

Ayanna Hill, Omaha North freshman

Hill, Omaha North’s leading scorer this season, is averaging 16.7 points per contest. During this past week’s game against Buena Vista, she scored 23 – her third-best showing of the season. Hill has also been tough to deal with on the defensive end, racking up over four steals per game.

Akazja Foster, Omaha North freshman

Foster was another crucial contributor during Tuesday’s 62-30 win over Buena Vista. The Freshman point guard scored 18 points, bumping her per-game average on the season to just over 11 points. She’s also averaging just over two assists and two steals per game.

Emalee Sheppard, Fremont senior

Sheppard tied her season-high scoring mark of 15 during the Tigers’ 56-17 Friday win over Grand Island. On the season, she’s averaging just under 11 points and 2.5 steals per contest. Her other 15-point outing came during a late December loss to Kearney.

Sierra Thomas, Freshman Omaha South

The Packers top scorer this season, the 5-11 freshman scored 17 during Friday’s 51-47 win over Omaha North. On the season, she’s averaging just under 16 points per outing. She’s also been stout on the glass, pulling down 12.5 rebounds per game.

Addie Sullivan, Blair sophomore

Sullivan, who has been a consistent scoring presence for the Bears this season, scored a team-high 15 points during Tuesday’s 37-15 win over Wahoo. On the season, she’s averaging just under 12 points and has 155 for the year.

Nicky Huss, Duchesne senior

Huss, a 6-foot-1 power forward, scored a game-high 16 points during an impressive 7-for-11 shooting performance during Friday’s 52-17 win over Class B Omaha Gross. Her season-best total, 17, came earlier this month during a win over Louisville.

Brooklyn Heineman, South Sioux City junior

Heiman improved her season scoring average to just under 13 per contest during a losing effort Saturday to Bennington. The junior scored a team-high 15 points, albeit on a lopsided losing effort. On the season, she’s also averaging five rebounds and just under three steals per game.

Stella Williams, Westview freshman

It has been a rocky season for Westview; however, Williams’ solid 15-point showing Tuesday helped her squad pull off a 42-41 win over Bennington, a squad with a winning record. She followed that performance with a season-tying-high 17 points during a followup win against Buena Vista.

Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance junior

Clarke got hot right out of the gate and didn’t slow down en route to a season-high 31 points during a 48-21 Saturday win over Lexington. On the season, the 5-foot-9 guard is averaging just under 14 points per game to accompany her 10 rebounds and four steals.

Mattie Kamery, Minden sophomore

During Saturday’s 43-25 win over McCook, Kamery scored 19 points – tying her season-best mark – and pulled down six rebounds. She’s averaging over 11 points per game this season, as well as just under four rebounds and 2.4 assists. Her season-best scoring mark came during a season-opening win over Southern Valley, where she netted 22.

Sydney Crampton, Omaha Mercy senior

Crampton, a senior guard, scored a season-high 24 points during Thursday’s 52-45 win over Gross Catholic. She’s averaging 11.5 points per game, as well as just over four rebounds and two steals. Crampton has hit the double-digit scoring mark six times this year.

Alex Beveridge, Hershey sophomore

Beveridge scored 16 points en route to a 50-30 route of Holdrege Saturday. On the season, she’s averaging 15 points per game, as well as four rebounds and just under three steals. Beveridge has been a strong presence all season, jumping over the 20-point scoring mark on three occasions.

Mylee Tichota, Yutan Freshman

Though an underclassman, the 5-10 Tichota has been playing like a seasoned veteran much of this season. This past week, she scored a season-high 23 points against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, and followed that up with a 19-point showing Saturday during a 61-43 win over Platteview. On the season, she’s averaging just over 11 points per contest.

Sammy Leu, Wahoo senior

Leu, a shooting guard, scored a season-high 27 points en route to a 69-45 win over Douglas County West. Earlier in the week, she dropped 19 during a win over Platteview. Leu has been a difference maker all season for the warriors, averaging just under 14 points. She also averages five rebounds and nearly five steals per game.

Ahnica Russell-Brown, junior Bellevue West

Russell Brown, averaging just over 12 points on the season, scored a season-high 27 points during a 93-91 Thursday loss to Millard South. THough on the losing side of the contest, Russell-Brown showed she has the ability to step up big, against the biggest competition in the state’s toughest class.

Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock sophomore

Ottemann, a 5-foot-11 shooting guard, scored 21 points during last Monday’s 60-51 win over Falls City. On the season, she’s averaging 17.3 points per game. She’s also been a force on the glass, pulling down just over 11 rebounds.

Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre High junior

Miller, a 5-foot-8 point guard, has been a major scoring threat all season for Niobrara/Verdigre High. During Thursday’s 60-58 win over Class D-2’s Wynot, Miller netted a season-high 29 points during an impressive 14-for-19 shooting effort. She followed that up by scoring 26 Saturday during a win over Elkhorn Valley.

Georgi Tenbensel, Silver Lake senior

Averaging just over 12 points per game this year, the 5-foot-8 guard scored a season-high 22 points last Monday during a 44-38 win over Pleasanton. This was the fourth time this season eclipsing the 20-point scoring mark. In addition, she’s recording about five rebounds and two steals per contest.