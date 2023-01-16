ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
Man shot by police during DeKalb traffic stop, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that turned into a shooting in Doraville Thursday. Officials with the Doraville Police Department told Atlanta News First that the shooting happened at 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway. According to a police spokesperson,...
Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December. 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.
1 dead in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person who was shot has now died. DeKalb County police believe two people “got into a dispute” which resulted in the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. According to...
Severe beating leads to death of 52-year-old Atlanta man

A 52-year-old Atlanta man died Saturday as a result of a being severely beaten in December, police say. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 21-year-old Bryan Alvarado, of Duluth, and 23-year-old Yeison Alvarado, also from Duluth, with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery, and false imprisonment in connection with the death of 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba, of Atlanta.
Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Doraville man was shot after wielding a machete during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda who had active felony warrants, police said. Preliminary information indicates that...
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
Former Atlanta Police chief defends training site controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are meeting on the site where Atlanta Police want to build a sprawling training center. The planned site was the scene of a shootout with police this week that killed a protester. Police told Atlanta News First that the only reason anyone was...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Vigil held after man killed at Atlanta police training facility

Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored. The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 4...
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A quick-thinking Gwinnett County deputy was honored today for saving a baby’s life. Corporal Linsey Meador was at home with his family when his neighbor frantically knocked on his door. The neighbor says their baby had stopped breathing because of a seizure. Meador...
