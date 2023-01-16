Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police during DeKalb traffic stop, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a traffic stop that turned into a shooting in Doraville Thursday. Officials with the Doraville Police Department told Atlanta News First that the shooting happened at 11:49 a.m. on DeKalb Technology Parkway. According to a police spokesperson,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December. 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead in shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The person who was shot has now died. DeKalb County police believe two people “got into a dispute” which resulted in the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: A person has been shot near a gas station in DeKalb County, police say. According to...
Severe beating leads to death of 52-year-old Atlanta man
A 52-year-old Atlanta man died Saturday as a result of a being severely beaten in December, police say. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 21-year-old Bryan Alvarado, of Duluth, and 23-year-old Yeison Alvarado, also from Duluth, with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery, and false imprisonment in connection with the death of 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba, of Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Doraville man was shot after wielding a machete during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda who had active felony warrants, police said. Preliminary information indicates that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds honor activist who died in shootout at future site of training center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds gathered Friday at the future site of a public safety training center to honor the life of an activist who died in a shootout with state troopers on the same grounds. “Heartbreak and outrage about the police murdering an activist, who was standing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Atlanta Police chief defends training site controversy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are meeting on the site where Atlanta Police want to build a sprawling training center. The planned site was the scene of a shootout with police this week that killed a protester. Police told Atlanta News First that the only reason anyone was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver denies kidnapping claims after viral video
Fulton County prosecutors finalize report in Trump probe. The report could be publicly released as soon as this month. March for Life remembers Roe v. Wade, 50 years later. The Supreme Court overturned the ruling last summer.
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2 Action...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Hispanic-owned businesses targeted by thieves in three metro Atlanta counties
KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police from four jurisdictions are investigating hateful acts against metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community. They say thieves are targeting Hispanic-owned businesses. Sandra Covarrubias says in the more than 20 years her family has run their grocery stores in both Smyrna and Kennesaw nothing like...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $11 million for pay raises. It will help pay for salary increases, overtime pay and operational costs. Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. bus driver says she was trying to get students to ‘safe location’
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County School bus driver claims she was trying to get students onboard her bus to a “safe location” following an incident that’s since gone viral online. The driver, who asked not to be identified, said she was not trying...
atlantanewsfirst.com
No body camera footage of shooting near planned Atlanta police training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has disclosed that the shooting incident near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility was not captured by any body cameras. The GBI also said that a handgun was found afterward in the area of the shooting...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vigil held after man killed at Atlanta police training facility
Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored. The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 4...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett officer who used CPR to save baby honored
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A quick-thinking Gwinnett County deputy was honored today for saving a baby’s life. Corporal Linsey Meador was at home with his family when his neighbor frantically knocked on his door. The neighbor says their baby had stopped breathing because of a seizure. Meador...
