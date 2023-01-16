ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jamie Lee Curtis wears Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes win on a T-shirt

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdLSc_0kGP8zHU00

Women supporting women.

Jamie Lee Curtis may not have gone home with a Golden Globe Award last week, but she was certainly in the winning spirit and thrilled for her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Michelle Yeoh.

Curtis, 64, whooped and hollered when Yeoh, 60, was announced as the winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical while the latter covered her face with her hands, a moment that the “Halloween” star has since put on a T-shirt.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” Curtis wrote on Instagram Saturday under a snap of her wearing the shirt, which she said was given to her by the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” team and includes the phrase “Friends Supporting Friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIl0o_0kGP8zHU00
Yoeh took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical on Jan. 10.
NBC via Getty Images

Yeoh wore a stunning blue sequin Armani Privé gown on the red carpet and gave a moving acceptance speech.

“I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because, look at this face. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority.’ I said, ‘I know that’s not possible,'” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKRbM_0kGP8zHU00
The duo co-starred in the adventure film.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Viewers loved the look on Curtis’ face so much that they begged her to sell the shirt for charity.

One commenter wrote, “I can’t think of anyone better suited to be a symbol of women supporting women.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CibU_0kGP8zHU00
Fans are now begging Curtis to sell the exuberant T-shirts for charity.
Getty Images for SXSW

And Curtis hasn’t just been supporting women; she’s also been advocating for so-called nepotism babies in Hollywood after a viral New York magazine article calling out famous children of celebrity parents.

She posted a lengthy defense of nepo babies as the daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

“For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own,” she wrote in part. “I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Page Six

Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide

Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy