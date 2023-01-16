ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident

The actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplough accident. Renner, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 January after he was accidentally run over by his six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.

