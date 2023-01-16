Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
A $70 tank top has recently gone viral on social mediaSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
toofab.com
Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video
"I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted" Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer with nearly one million followers, has died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 20. The news of her death was confirmed by a family member on...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: When Will the New Season Air on TLC? — Everything We Know So Far
Now that 'Sister Wives' Season 17 is officially over, when will season 18 air? Here's everything we know so far about the new season.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic After Revealing Washboard Abs
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards denied using a diabetic drug, Ozempic, to trim down, RadarOnline.com has learned. Richards, 54, is the latest celebrity to be accused of using the diabetic drug, which helps prescribers lower their blood sugar and A1C, to lose weight quickly. The accusations came after she posted a photo of herself in the mirror with washboard abs. Ozempic has been all the talk after becoming viral on TikTok with rumors of celebrities using the drug. Many diabetics, who rely on the medication to manage daily life, have taken to social media to express their...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim Were in a Huge Fight While Recording ‘Another’ for ‘Life After Death’: ‘I Hit Biggie So Hard’
Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.'s relationship was filled with plenty of arguments and fights, one of which overshadowed the recording of their collaboration 'Another' from Biggie's album 'Life After Death.'
Diane Keaton, 77, Busts A Move To Miley Cyrus’ New Song ‘Flowers’: She ‘Gave Me A Reason To Dance’
Diane Keaton proved her dance moves are just as cute and quirky as her famous sense of style! The Oscar-winning actress, 77, took to her Instagram on Friday, January 20 to share a video of herself shaking a tail feather to Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers.” Rocking her signature tall hat and a black ensemble, Diane danced for her life as the pop star’s ditty rang out in the background. “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” Diane captioned the clip, which was titled, “To Miley.”
Ree Drummond’s Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Newest ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Episodes
Ree Drummond is back to her old style of 'The Pioneer Woman' with her professional film crew. A lot of her fans miss Drummond's fans filming her episodes, however.
‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere
Tammy Slaton's weight is a hot topic among '1000-lb Sisters' fans after the season 4 premiere on Jan. 17, 2023.
Zoë Saldaña Gave a Super-Rare Glimpse of Her Three Sons in a Hilarious Video Recreating This Iconic Scene
While Zoë Saldaña likes to keep her family life on the more private side most of the time, it seems she’s bending that rule to show off how hysterical she and her sons are in their downtime. On Jan 17, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared...
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy and Tammy Slaton Share Their Weight-Loss Journey on Social Media
Viral internet sensations. 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton got their big break when their series debuted on TLC in January 2020, but the sisters already had a large following on social media after one of their YouTube videos went viral. A November 2014 video...
Comments / 0